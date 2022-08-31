Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crain's Detroit Business
$52 million grant to support Michigan mobility initiatives
Economic development projects in Michigan ranging from site construction readiness to acceleration of mobility startups have won a piece of a $52.2 million grant announced Friday. The funds are being awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which selected 60 finalists nationwide, according to a...
Crain's Detroit Business
Long-vacant historic former WJBK building to become Midnight Golf headquarters
The former WJBK-TV Studios building in Detroit's New Center area will become the new headquarters for the Midnight Golf Program nonprofit. According to a deed posted on CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based real estate information service, an entity called 7441 Investment LLC transferred the building to another entity called 7441 MGP Properties LLC on Aug. 5.
Crain's Detroit Business
Law firm Taft on a buildout quest after doubling in size
While companies wrestle with how to handle office space in a post-pandemic hybrid work environment, law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister is increasing its Chicago footprint—and expanding elsewhere in the Midwest, too. Taft announced today it is merging with a 120-lawyer Detroit firm. In Chicago, it’s adding a third...
Crain's Detroit Business
Saturday Extra: So long, summer
Hello, and happy Labor Day weekend! Today in the Extra: A round-up of our best stuff from the summer, a four-day workweek pilot project in Detroit, and some personal news from me. Sign up here to receive regular Saturday morning updates on the best Crain's journalism of the week. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crain's Detroit Business
Radio pioneer and broadcast school founder Specs Howard dead at 96
Radio pioneer and broadcast school founder Specs Howard died Saturday morning at age 96, his daughter said. The Specs Howard School of Media Arts trained generations of broadcasters who made their names in metro Detroit and beyond from its founding by Howard in 1970. "To everyone who ever listened to...
Comments / 0