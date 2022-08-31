For the first time in generations, voters — especially parents — have a real choice for school board. They can choose to continue decades of opaque, backroom bureaucracy by the same politically-connected operatives directly responsible for the sinking ship that is SMMUSD — or they can elect a new majority of district parents focused squarely on transparency, fiscal accountability, quality classroom instruction and responding to the needs of families rather than monied special interests.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO