Santa Monica Daily Press
Mary Margaret (Rogers) Hays
On the afternoon of August 27, 2022, Mary Margaret (Rogers) Hays, age 89, passed away with her family by her side due to a long illness. Mary Hays was born on September 9, 1932, and was raised in Michigan. She was the first child of Albert and Mabel Rogers. Mary went to nursing school right after high school to become a registered nurse.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Apartment fire on 17th Street
On Thursday Sept. 1, at 9:48 p.m. Santa Monica Firefighters received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a structure fire in the 1400 block of 17th Street in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. Upon arrival, Firefighters found a well-developed fire within one apartment unit and began an aggressive suppression effort and a rapid search for any potentially trapped occupants. Fortunately, all residents were able evacuate and there were no reported injuries.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council candidates start picking-up endorsements
Without the weather cues to mark the seasons, Californians track the passage of time via seasonal Starbucks drinks, custom candy in Target and Shen Yun commercials. While the retailers are pushing full steam ahead into the Spooky Season, political wonks have an intermediary time marked by the start of the endorsement rush.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Coleman resigns from SMMUSD Board
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board Member Keith Coleman has resigned from the board effective immediately. His resignation, announced to the community through a letter sent to the District, comes after he announced last week that he would be withdrawing from the race to retain his seat on the board.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Heat waves could be a window into climate change future
In Santa Monica, heatwaves are often synonymous with traffic and tourists, but as scientists begin seeing the real-time effects of climate change along the California coast, periods of abnormally high heat also prove insight into changing ocean dynamics that could become the “new normal” if rising temperature trends continue.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On August 12 at approximately 4 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of Fraser regarding a burglary. The homeowner stated...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles looks to expand potential housing locations
In an effort to create more affordable housing in wealthier, so-called higher resource neighborhoods, the Los Angeles City Council has called for preparation of an ordinance that would incentivize affordable housing projects in such areas. The council voted 12-0 last Friday to direct the Department of City Planning to prepare...
Santa Monica Daily Press
A New Dawn for SMMUSD
For the first time in generations, voters — especially parents — have a real choice for school board. They can choose to continue decades of opaque, backroom bureaucracy by the same politically-connected operatives directly responsible for the sinking ship that is SMMUSD — or they can elect a new majority of district parents focused squarely on transparency, fiscal accountability, quality classroom instruction and responding to the needs of families rather than monied special interests.
