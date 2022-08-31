Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th and Highway 33, just north of Sprague. Further details about the crash, including how it happened and the seriousness of the injuries for...
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
WOWT
One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha
A little chill in the air early this morning, but it will be a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sun, low humidity, and light winds. Highs top out in the low 80s for the Omaha metro. Feeling great this evening. Updated: 23 hours ago. Very comfortable this evening with clear...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man dies after reported shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man. OPD said police were dispatched to 4310 N 52nd St. for a reported shooting where they found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man on Saturday at 4310 North 52nd Street.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
klin.com
Portion Of Randolph Street To Close September 6
Beginning September 6 Randolph Street between South 48th and South 56th streets will close for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. The project is scheduled to be completed by September 30. This work includes a mill and overlay of the existing surface and selected base repairs where required....
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...
iheart.com
Possible Omaha Carbon Monoxide Poisonings Investigated
The investigation continues Thursday morning after three people die and one person is hospitalized in a possible carbon-monoxide poisoning at a Millard-area home. The Omaha Police Department and Metropolitan Utilities District are investigating after firefighters were called to the home near 136th Circle and Z Street near the Millard Airport around 5:45 Wednesday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal crash near Syracuse
SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash. On Sept. 3, at 2:50 a.m., the Otoe County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury crash south of Syracuse on Highway 50, near County Road O. 30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling was traveling northbound on Highway...
iheart.com
Four West Omaha Apartment Units Damaged By Early Morning Fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Four apartment units are damaged by an early morning fire in West Omaha. The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on the second floor of an apartment near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes but not before it made the apartment where it started unlivable and did smoke damage to three other units. No one's hurt and the cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
One injured in Omaha shooting late Thursday night
Omaha Police say a shooting sent one man to the hospital just before midnight Friday. It happened near 31st and Arcadia Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro are looking for a suspect after a shooting seriously injured a 19-year-old woman. Omaha Police are investigating the shooting that happened Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. Officers initially responded to 5319 N. 30th Street and then were directed to 3740 Hartman Avenue. Upon...
kfornow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Early Wednesday Morning West of Downtown Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2022) The body of an adult male was found early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of P Street. Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS, the man appears to be in his 60’s. Capt. Hubka said, “there are some suspicious circumstances associated with the death.”
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
WOWT
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Continue Shooting Investigation
Omaha Police continue to investigate a shooting as they release the name of the victim. Late Thursday afternoon, officers went to the area of 30th and Fort Streets on a report of a shooting. They were then directed to 37th and Hartman Avenue where they found 19-year old Saniyah Guyton...
1011now.com
Lincoln teens injured in Memorial Day cruise making strides in recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On May 31, 2022 Hannah Wadiso and Aaron Swanson’s lives changed. “We were just looking at cars because I thought it’d be a fun thing to do after my graduation party,” Wadiso said. She and Swanson were sitting in the grass outside Barnes...
