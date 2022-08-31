Read full article on original website
Darien road repaving loses some ground to high costs as town cuts back on spring projects
DARIEN — Town officials said they do not expect to be able to cover as much ground in the annual road repaving program as previous years because of high costs. The original $1.2 million budget was designed to repave 6.4 miles of Darien roadways. However, that amount only covers 4.9 miles under current pricing, Department of Public Works Director Ed Gentile said.
Merritt Parkway looking more brown than green? Conservationists blame construction near Norwalk, New Canaan
NEW CANAAN — A stretch of brown landscape that should be green this time of year on the Merritt Parkway between New Canaan and Norwalk will improve after more construction in the area wraps up, according to a conservancy group. The construction, which began this summer between Exit 37...
Sherman’s new school board chair brings his experience as former student, veteran and business owner
SHERMAN — Growing up in the ‘90s in Sherman, Matt Vogt enjoyed playing with his friends and seeing his teachers at The Sherman School. Vogt, who is now 35 and has children who attend the school, has come full circle. He’s been named the chairman of the school’s Board of Education.
Stamford’s rapidly deteriorating Hunt center heads toward demolition despite efforts to save it
STAMFORD — The city is moving forward with plans to knock down the long-vacant and neglected Hunt center that sits in Courtland Park. Historic preservationists say it’s a shame. A part of the complex was once a carriage house, built on the estate of a wealthy Stamford resident around 1865. The building was later a home for the Stamford Museum and then a recreation center, with its name honoring a longtime superintendent of recreation, Edward Hunt. It has been vacant for decades.
‘Alarming:’ CT state police, DOT urge drivers to slow down as deadly crashes increase
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Speeding on Connecticut’s roads and highways is still up from pre-COVID-19 levels, state officials said, warning motorists of the dangers of traveling too fast. Josh Morgan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Transportation, said safety in transportation...
Middletown halfway through dispensing city's $21 million of ARPA funding
MIDDLETOWN — Common Council members have so far approved a little over 50 percent of the $21 million in American Rescue Plan funding allocated to the city halfway through the task force’s review of applications. In all, $11.5 million has been appropriated for projects, with $9.5 million remaining...
Lawsuit targets zoning permit for proposed Bridgeport cannabis grower
BRIDGEPORT — A business owned by a well-known local family is seeking to overturn the first zoning permit issued here for growing legalized marijuana. In late July 141 North Avenue LLC received the zoning commission’s approval to establish a cannabis cultivation and production facility at that address. At...
Fairfield’s Operation Hope looks for new home as Great Hunger Museum gets ready to relocate
FAIRFIELD — Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum’s planned move to Fairfield has created a sense of urgency to Operation Hope’s own plans to find a new headquarters. The Fairfield-based nonprofit’s administrative offices and pantry are now located in the space at 636 Old Post Road the museum plans to someday occupy.
East Hampton zoning commission developing pot regulations before moratorium expires
EAST HAMPTON — With its cannabis moratorium set to expire next month, the Planning and Zoning Commission has embarked on crafting new regulations for the adult-use market. In July, the Town Council voted 5-0-1 to allow the board to begin the process of creating regulations for all eight license categories of recreational cannabis. The vote effectively signaled that a majority of council members approved of allowing those establishments to operate in East Hampton.
After July fire, a look inside rehabbed New Milford High School as teachers gear up for first day
NEW MILFORD — Kaitlyn Pierce, who will be starting her second year teaching math at New Milford High School, said a lot has changed at the school since she left at the start of summer vacation. While she’s in the same classroom as she was last year, the entire...
After delays, downtown Bridgeport landlord files plans for dilapidated parking garage
BRIDGEPORT — After nearly three years of unresponsiveness and delays which frustrated city officials, a prominent downtown landlord has filed plans to overhaul a key parking facility available to its tenants and the public. New York-based Time Equities Inc. submitted the paperwork for the City Trust Garage at 157...
Will Glenbrook Community Center become an income-restricted apartment complex?
STAMFORD — The city’s Board of Representatives on Tuesday is expected to discuss a proposal to redevelop the former Glenbrook Community Center into an income-restricted apartment complex. The board’s Legislative and Rules Committee last month voted 4-3 in opposition to the property sale that would pave the way...
Former Bridgeport staffer John Ricci sues over Fairfield U., diocese college plan
BRIDGEPORT — John Ricci, a longtime municipal employee and political insider, has filed a lawsuit to block efforts by Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese to open a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School. “I’m an adjoining property owner and I think...
Shelton’s Constitution Blvd. extension work to start this month
SHELTON — Groundbreaking to extend Constitution Boulevard is on track for September, according to city officials. Kellie Vazzano, Mayor Mark Lauretti’s administrative assistant, confirmed that plans are in the works for a special event “in the coming weeks” for the road work, even as city officials plan its next informational forum with neighboring property owners on Sept. 14.
With second go-round in Bloomfield, developer hopes plan to turn farm into gas station complex will fly
BLOOMFIELD — Over a year after pulling his application for a Noble Gas station, convenience store, ice cream shop and winery concept, developer Michael Frisbie is back in Bloomfield with a modified plan he said he hopes will be amenable to the town and neighbors. The property on Cottage...
State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull
TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT
Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
DOT: Crash closes two lanes of I-95 in Milford
MILFORD — Two lanes of Interstate 95 south were closed Sunday following a crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The agency said the two-vehicle collision, which was reported at 4:56 p.m., took place between exits 40 and 39B. The crash forced crews to close the left and...
Milford’s tax delinquents owe over $3M in taxes, interest
MILFORD — The top 10 delinquent taxpayers combined owe the city of Milford more than $3.5 million in taxes and interest. “Delinquent taxes are collectible for 15 years,” said Cory Gumbrewicz, Milford’s tax collector. “If there are delinquencies for that long, we have to collect for 15 years, but we try to take action before that to try to encourage folks to pay.”
