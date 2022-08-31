ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

Register Citizen

Darien road repaving loses some ground to high costs as town cuts back on spring projects

DARIEN — Town officials said they do not expect to be able to cover as much ground in the annual road repaving program as previous years because of high costs. The original $1.2 million budget was designed to repave 6.4 miles of Darien roadways. However, that amount only covers 4.9 miles under current pricing, Department of Public Works Director Ed Gentile said.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford’s rapidly deteriorating Hunt center heads toward demolition despite efforts to save it

STAMFORD — The city is moving forward with plans to knock down the long-vacant and neglected Hunt center that sits in Courtland Park. Historic preservationists say it’s a shame. A part of the complex was once a carriage house, built on the estate of a wealthy Stamford resident around 1865. The building was later a home for the Stamford Museum and then a recreation center, with its name honoring a longtime superintendent of recreation, Edward Hunt. It has been vacant for decades.
STAMFORD, CT
New Fairfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Fairfield, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown halfway through dispensing city's $21 million of ARPA funding

MIDDLETOWN — Common Council members have so far approved a little over 50 percent of the $21 million in American Rescue Plan funding allocated to the city halfway through the task force’s review of applications. In all, $11.5 million has been appropriated for projects, with $9.5 million remaining...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Lawsuit targets zoning permit for proposed Bridgeport cannabis grower

BRIDGEPORT — A business owned by a well-known local family is seeking to overturn the first zoning permit issued here for growing legalized marijuana. In late July 141 North Avenue LLC received the zoning commission’s approval to establish a cannabis cultivation and production facility at that address. At...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

East Hampton zoning commission developing pot regulations before moratorium expires

EAST HAMPTON — With its cannabis moratorium set to expire next month, the Planning and Zoning Commission has embarked on crafting new regulations for the adult-use market. In July, the Town Council voted 5-0-1 to allow the board to begin the process of creating regulations for all eight license categories of recreational cannabis. The vote effectively signaled that a majority of council members approved of allowing those establishments to operate in East Hampton.
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Register Citizen

Will Glenbrook Community Center become an income-restricted apartment complex?

STAMFORD — The city’s Board of Representatives on Tuesday is expected to discuss a proposal to redevelop the former Glenbrook Community Center into an income-restricted apartment complex. The board’s Legislative and Rules Committee last month voted 4-3 in opposition to the property sale that would pave the way...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Register Citizen

Shelton’s Constitution Blvd. extension work to start this month

SHELTON — Groundbreaking to extend Constitution Boulevard is on track for September, according to city officials. Kellie Vazzano, Mayor Mark Lauretti’s administrative assistant, confirmed that plans are in the works for a special event “in the coming weeks” for the road work, even as city officials plan its next informational forum with neighboring property owners on Sept. 14.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT

Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

DOT: Crash closes two lanes of I-95 in Milford

MILFORD — Two lanes of Interstate 95 south were closed Sunday following a crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The agency said the two-vehicle collision, which was reported at 4:56 p.m., took place between exits 40 and 39B. The crash forced crews to close the left and...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Milford’s tax delinquents owe over $3M in taxes, interest

MILFORD — The top 10 delinquent taxpayers combined owe the city of Milford more than $3.5 million in taxes and interest. “Delinquent taxes are collectible for 15 years,” said Cory Gumbrewicz, Milford’s tax collector. “If there are delinquencies for that long, we have to collect for 15 years, but we try to take action before that to try to encourage folks to pay.”
MILFORD, CT

