Fox 19
Turpin High School student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Turpin High School student is under arrest after saying he “was going to shoot several students,” court record show. Officials with Forest Hills School District said the student, identified as Amdebreahn Malede in the criminal complaint, made the threatening statements while riding a school bus and no one was hurt.
Fox 19
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A Batesville, Indiana couple is accused of stealing from a family member diagnosed with dementia. Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide are charged with theft over $50,000 and exploitation of an endangered adult. The charges arose from a 2018 guardianship case opened for Shouna’s...
Fox 19
Prosecutors oppose Skylar Richardson’s motion to seal court record
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Warren County prosecutors are fighting back against the request from Skylar Richardson to have her record sealed. The former teen, who was once accused of killing her baby, filed a motion in mid-August asking a judge to seal her record. A few weeks after her motion...
Fox 19
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who is accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, was back in a Hamilton County courtroom as a judge set her bond at $500,000 for a murder charge.
Fox 19
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot by Sherrard Campbell, 27, in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Cincinnati police. Police say they found around 30 shell casings...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
Fox 19
Marcus Fiesel’s convicted killer denied parole
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man convicted in 2007 of murdering his 3-year-old foster child has been denied parole, according to the Ohio Parole Board. David Carol was eligible for parole in 2022, but a parole board decided against his release. Sixteen years ago, David and Liz Carroll were fostering Marcus...
Fox 19
‘Incident’ involving Campbell County District Transportation under investigation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Campbell County Schools superintendent released a statement to FOX19 NOW Friday after parents expressed concerns about an incident involving students. The statement from Superintendent Shelli Wilson does not offer context to what may have happened. Wilson did say the “situation” occurred off school property...
Fox 19
$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following head-on collision in Dearborn County, IN
WEST HARRISON, IN. (WXIX) -Two people are at the hospital following a head-on collision that happened in Dearborn County, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say that the two-vehicle accident happened in the 3500 block of Harrison Brookville Road around 10:45 a.m. Both people were taken to UC Medical Center...
Fox 19
Human remains found in woods near home in Elsmere, colonel says
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County police and the crime scene investigation unit were called to a wooded area in Elsmere Saturday after receiving a tip that human remains were found, according to Col. Michael “Spike” Jones with the Kenton County Police Department. Jones says that crews were...
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Video shows gun battle, death of man who tried to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Video footage released Friday shows the dramatic pursuit and standoff with a man who tried to break into the FBI Cincinnati headquarters building. A version of the 45-minute video comprising dashcam footage, bodycam footage and drone footage is embedded above. Ricky Shiffer, 42, reportedly brought a nail...
Fox 19
Fleeing driver hits police cruiser in NKY, crashes on NB I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Kentucky fled state troopers on northbound Interstate 71 early Friday, striking a trooper’s cruiser in Boone County along the way, before continuing into Ohio, where he crashed on northbound I-75 and is now under arrest, dispatchers in both states say.
Fox 19
Planned Parenthood, ACLU of Ohio file lawsuit in Hamilton County over abortion rights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Planned Parenthood of the Southwest Ohio Region and the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, ACLU, filed a new joint lawsuit Friday in Hamilton County, aiming to restore abortion rights in the state after a heartbeat is detected. The lawsuit was filed at the Hamilton County Court of...
Fox 19
NB I-75 closed at Galbraith Road after pedestrian struck: CPD
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down near Galbraith Road after a pedestrian was struck on the highway early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. The man suffered minor injuries after intentionally going into the highway just after 6 a.m., police said. It’s not clear how long the highway...
Fox 19
UC students reminded of code of conduct ahead of Labor Day weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - UC students are being asked to keep the Student Code of Conduct in mind as they have “an enjoyable and safe long weekend” following large off-campus parties that caused property damage and littering in the CUF neighborhood. UC Police Chief Eliot Isaac, Dean of Students...
Fox 19
Ready for Riverfest? Here are road closures in Cincinnati, Covington and Newport
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) -Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to grace the Ohio and Kentucky banks of the Ohio River this Sunday for the annual Labor Day Riverfest celebration, culminating with the Western & Southern WEBN Fireworks spectacular as a way to bid adieu to summer, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Fox 19
Heart of a Champion: Milford football coach returns after major surgery
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Milford Eagles’ head football coach is back on the sidelines after heart problems sidelined him for the start of the season. Tom Grippa is constant energy. He has been a head coach for more than three decades. At 66 years old, he will tell...
Fox 19
Flash flooding leaves at least 1 dead, utter destruction in southeastern IN
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Flash floods in Southeastern Indiana left one person dead and many with damaged homes on Saturday evening. After nearly 9 inches of rain within 24 hours in Jefferson County, the strong currents and heavy rainfall left one woman dead and destruction to homes and roads.
Fox 19
Military personnel get free Admission to Cincinnati Zoo for Labor Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering free admission to all active and retired military personnel on Labor Day. The offer also allows military personnel to purchase up to six half-price admission tickets for members of their immediate family. Military personnel who qualify for the free...
