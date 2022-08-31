ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Bowling Green, OH
Fox 19

Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot by Sherrard Campbell, 27, in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Cincinnati police. Police say they found around 30 shell casings...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Marcus Fiesel’s convicted killer denied parole

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man convicted in 2007 of murdering his 3-year-old foster child has been denied parole, according to the Ohio Parole Board. David Carol was eligible for parole in 2022, but a parole board decided against his release. Sixteen years ago, David and Liz Carroll were fostering Marcus...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime
Fox 19

$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Human remains found in woods near home in Elsmere, colonel says

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County police and the crime scene investigation unit were called to a wooded area in Elsmere Saturday after receiving a tip that human remains were found, according to Col. Michael “Spike” Jones with the Kenton County Police Department. Jones says that crews were...
ELSMERE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

NB I-75 closed at Galbraith Road after pedestrian struck: CPD

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down near Galbraith Road after a pedestrian was struck on the highway early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. The man suffered minor injuries after intentionally going into the highway just after 6 a.m., police said. It’s not clear how long the highway...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

UC students reminded of code of conduct ahead of Labor Day weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - UC students are being asked to keep the Student Code of Conduct in mind as they have “an enjoyable and safe long weekend” following large off-campus parties that caused property damage and littering in the CUF neighborhood. UC Police Chief Eliot Isaac, Dean of Students...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Ready for Riverfest? Here are road closures in Cincinnati, Covington and Newport

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) -Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to grace the Ohio and Kentucky banks of the Ohio River this Sunday for the annual Labor Day Riverfest celebration, culminating with the Western & Southern WEBN Fireworks spectacular as a way to bid adieu to summer, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Military personnel get free Admission to Cincinnati Zoo for Labor Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering free admission to all active and retired military personnel on Labor Day. The offer also allows military personnel to purchase up to six half-price admission tickets for members of their immediate family. Military personnel who qualify for the free...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy