2023 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With Higher Price, More Standard Tech
Even the base model has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. First launched in Brazil in 2016, the Nissan Kicks replaced the Juke in the company’s North American model range starting in 2018. About three years later, the crossover was facelifted with a new front-end design and new technologies, and now it is ready to enter the 2023 model year. It doesn’t bring visual revisions, though there are changes in the equipment and pricing.
Toyota Announces $2.5B Investment In US Battery Production
If you read interviews with Toyota executives from different markets, you’ll get mixed signals from the company regarding the automotive industry’s electrification process. Some execs say there’s a lack of serious consumer demand for EVs but others believe it’s time to embrace electric cars with open hands. What probably matters the most, however, is that Toyota wants to boost the production of batteries for EVs for which “demand is growing.”
Skoda Fabia Getting All-Electric Replacement Later This Decade
After discontinuing the Citigo about two years ago, the Fabia is currently Skoda’s smallest model on the European market. It is a practical vehicle with smart interior solutions, which is among the best-selling nameplates in its segment. However, it seems that the future of the Fabia name is uncertain.
Kia EV9 Rendering Previews Imposing Electric Family Hauler
In November last year, Kia previewed its largest and most luxurious electric vehicle to date with the EV9 concept. This machine will soon morph into a production model which is currently under development. We’ve seen a number of spy photos with the EV9 and now it’s time to take an early look at the final design of the family hauler.
Toyota bZ3 Leaked Images Show New Electric Sedan For China
Toyota entered the world of fully electric vehicles last year with the bZ4X, and the Japanese automaker was clear that more electrification was in the works. Now, it seems the bZ3 sedan could be the next battery-electric model offered for sale. The bZ3 hasn't been officially revealed by Toyota, but...
Gordon Murray Working On "Hybridization, Electrification, Hydrogen"
Gordon Murray Automotive – the supercar automaker founded in the United Kingdom in 2017 by formed McLaren designer Gordon Murray – is perhaps best known for its high-revving 12-cylinder engines. The company’s two products, the T.50 and T.33, are old-school hardcore performance machines with naturally aspirated V12 mills but it seems that the process of electrification in the automotive industry won’t pass around the automaker.
Mercedes-AMG GLB35 Facelift Spied Keeping Changes Under Camo
We only saw the refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class at the beginning of August. Now, we're getting a look at the AMG 35 variant of the boxy, compact crossover in these new spy shots. As you'd expect for an AMG model, the GLB35 wears the Panamericana grille with vertical slats. Although, the...
BMW Starts In-House Fuel Cell Production For iX5 Hydrogen
BMW announced that it has inaugurated the start of fuel cell production in its competence center for hydrogen in Munich. Oliver Zipse, BMW's Chairman of the Board of Management, and Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Development, attended the occasion. As announced before, the iX5 Hydrogen...
Genesis, Hyundai Top J.D. Power Tech Innovation Study In 2022
Good news for Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia as the J.D. Power's annual US Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study for 2022 shows the Korean sister brands ranking high in the charts. Genesis, which led the 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study in the premium category, tops the US TXI Study in both premium and overall categories with an Innovation Index score of 643 (on a 1,000-point scale). The Korean luxury brand bested Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz in the latest J.D. Power study.
2023 Infiniti QX60 Adds Premium Care Maintenance Program, $2,350 To Base Price
The Infiniti QX60 enters its second year on the market in its current form with a new customer care program. The Infiniti Premium Care is available to all QX60 models sold in the United States, lease or retail, and includes up to three years of inspections, maintenance, tire rotations, and other service operations for the luxury SUV. The automaker’s goal is to make the QX60’s ownership even more appealing to customers.
2024 Ford Mustang 3D Rendering Imagines Next-Gen Model Parked Roadside
The launch of the next-generation Ford Mustang is happening soon. But up until now, we still don't have any definite detail about the model's design apart from the teasers that came out. That said, there are a lot of speculative renderings making rounds on the interwebs. We, at Motor1.com, also...
Sono Sion, The World's First Solar EV, Reaches 20,000 Reservations
One of the arguments against the EV era is that the source of power that charges the batteries aren't completely clean. There are people who would argue that solar power could be one of the solutions and for that, Sono Motors from Munich, Germany has an answer. Introduced in 2017,...
Paramount Marauder Mark 2 Debuts As Even More Rugged Military Transport
The Paramount Group is a South-Africa-based military contractor, and the company touts its Marauder armored truck as the "World’s Most Unstoppable Vehicle" after such a statement on BBC’s Top Gear. To make sure the rig can back up that bold claim, there's now a Mark 2 version with even more capability.
2023 Kia Forte Is Largely Unchanged, $400 More Expensive
One of the very few remaining small sedans on the US market is entering the 2023 model year, though it doesn’t bring upgrades over the 2022 model. Despite the lack of any important novelties, the 2023 Kia Forte is slightly more expensive in all trim levels. More on that later, but let’s see what the entry-level South Korean sedan offers first.
Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport Debuts For Europe With Tuned Suspension
The Toyota Yaris Cross is a compact crossover that fits below the C-HR in the brand's lineup in some markets. To make the little vehicle more exciting, the automaker is introducing a mildly sporty GR Sport variant to the range. Pre-sales start in Europe in the third quarter of this year. No pricing details are available at this time.
Japanese Honda Civic Type R Brochure Says Hot Hatch Has 326 HP
When the 2023 Honda Civic Type R debuted in July, the automaker was vague about the vehicle's specs. The company said it was more powerful, longer, lower, and wider than the previous-gen CTR but didn't release the actual numbers. However, a member of the Civic XI forum just posted an image from the Japanese-market brochure that included these figures.
Skoda Unveils New Logo And Brand Identity
Skoda, the Czech manufacturer of practical and reasonably priced vehicles, has a new logo. It comes as a continuation of the brand’s new design language unveiled with the Vision 7S concept and is said to be the biggest change in Skoda’s identity in the last 30 years. Fueling...
