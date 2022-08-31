Read full article on original website
Tax on federal student loan debt relief? It could happen in some states
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still...
Doubt over the accuracy of court-ordered drug tests could have widespread implications for Utahns
PROVO, Utah — A Utah County couple says almost no one has believed them as they’ve tried to sound the alarm on what they believe to be false positive results from court-ordered drug tests. “I wouldn’t believe it unless it was me living it, to be honest with...
Driving on lake beds is bad for the environment and against the law
SALT LAKE CITY — As the Great Salt Lake continues to dwindle, state land managers are reminding the public that driving on the exposed lakebed is illegal and potentially dangerous. According to a release from the Division of Natural Resources, law enforcement officers have seen more visitors on the...
Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
Utah community raises funds to protect school crossing guards
People in one Cache Valley community are working together to protect their crossing guards. This comes after one was struck in a hit and run. “I’m a grandparent and I walk some grandchildren to school every single morning,” said Jeanette Christenson. Christenson said her perspective of those normally...
UDOT warns of possible travel delays over Labor Day weekend
SANDY, Utah — As Utahns hit the road and say goodbye to summer this weekend, traffic engineers with the Utah Department of Transportation are warning of possible delays in a few spots. As travelers head out of town Friday afternoon and evening, UDOT said to expect the following delays:
