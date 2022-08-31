ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KSLTV

Driving on lake beds is bad for the environment and against the law

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Great Salt Lake continues to dwindle, state land managers are reminding the public that driving on the exposed lakebed is illegal and potentially dangerous. According to a release from the Division of Natural Resources, law enforcement officers have seen more visitors on the...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Utah community raises funds to protect school crossing guards

People in one Cache Valley community are working together to protect their crossing guards. This comes after one was struck in a hit and run. “I’m a grandparent and I walk some grandchildren to school every single morning,” said Jeanette Christenson. Christenson said her perspective of those normally...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLTV

UDOT warns of possible travel delays over Labor Day weekend

SANDY, Utah — As Utahns hit the road and say goodbye to summer this weekend, traffic engineers with the Utah Department of Transportation are warning of possible delays in a few spots. As travelers head out of town Friday afternoon and evening, UDOT said to expect the following delays:
UTAH STATE

