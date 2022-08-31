Get ready for Kirkland Oktoberfest – September 23 thru 25. They call it, “The wurst three days of the year.” Of course, they say that with tongue in cheek. More likely, with bratwurst in mouth. The annual Kirkland Oktoberfest features two stages, four bands, seven DJs, games, sausages, and lots of bier. We are happy to have the event back as a sponsor for 2022.

KIRKLAND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO