lynnwoodtoday.com
Family-owned brewery now open in Lynnwood
What began as a passion project during the early stages of the pandemic has quickly become a dream turned reality for Brandon and Jordan Molina. This father-son duo has opened Peace of Mind Brewing at 18411 Highway 99 in Lynnwood, on Aug. 22. “We are excited to finally pour for...
4 must-try rooftop bars in Seattle
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city — but a few standbys are also worth revisiting.1. mbarDetails: Savor inventive cocktails and Levantine cuisine at this hip rooftop in South Lake Union.Best for: Happy Hour. Order a loaded mezze platter ($20) or a customizable vodka soda ($11) Sunday through Thursday from 4-6pm.Address: 400 Fairview Ave. N. ...
KING-5
A retail and manufacturing store in Georgetown creates handcrafted, durable kitchenware
SEATTLE — One of the things you often hear about the "good old days" is that things were made to last. Two Seattle brothers have made the same commitment with their business, Hardmill. Owner Ryan Barrie used to work in a restaurant in college, which helped him realize his...
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
KING-5
Grab a bite and explore other worlds at Mox Boarding House in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — In an increasingly digital world, analog tabletop gaming continues to grow in popularity. Mox Boarding House has locations in Bellevue, Seattle, and Portland and is opening a fourth spot in Chandler, Arizona. The multi-purpose game store features retail space with every imaginable tabletop game, places for...
urbnlivn.com
Private NW contemporary on Squak Mountain
You don’t have to go far to live on a mountain! 890 Wildwood Blvd SW in Issaquah perches on a large, secluded lot (a shy 3/4 acre!) on the side of Squak Mountain. Recently remodeled, this three bedroom and two and a quarter bath features 1,720 square feet inside and ample space out for enjoying the PNW forests, especially on the oversized deck.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Fair on 44th community block party returns Sept. 10
The City of Lynnwood is hosting the Fair on 44th — its annual health and safety community block party — on Saturday, Sept. 10 and everyone is invited. Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the city will be closing down 44th Avenue West from the fire station to the police station for a community celebration that runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Oktoberfest celebration taking over the Kirkland waterfront
Get ready for Kirkland Oktoberfest – September 23 thru 25. They call it, “The wurst three days of the year.” Of course, they say that with tongue in cheek. More likely, with bratwurst in mouth. The annual Kirkland Oktoberfest features two stages, four bands, seven DJs, games, sausages, and lots of bier. We are happy to have the event back as a sponsor for 2022.
urbnlivn.com
Remodeled mid-century modern on Mercer Island’s First Hill
2967 74th Ave SE is a remodeled mid-century modern on Mercer Island’s First Hill neighborhood. This home has a lot to love with a great layout with the living room flowing into the kitchen and then into the dining room. The three bedrooms in this 2,860 square foot are all on the upper level creating a sanctuary away from the hosting/gathering themed main level.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
viatravelers.com
32 Fun & Best Things to Do in Seattle, Washington
Have you ever visited Seattle, Washington? If not, you’re missing out! Seattle is a vibrant city located in the Pacific Northwest, on the West Coast of the United States. Often called The Emerald City, it’s a bustling city with lots of fun and interesting things to do. From...
425magazine.com
Big Chicken Comes to Renton
There’s a lot to cluck about as Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken concept, Big Chicken, makes its way to Renton this November. From delightfully crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to milkshakes and a blend of favorites from O’Neal’s own childhood, the quickly growing brand was first seen in Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
This Is Washington's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together
Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW
SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s Newest Rooftop Bar Is Opening In September
Think you’ve experienced all of Seattle’s rooftop bars? Think again. There’s nothing like getting drinks with a city view to make you feel like the main character. There are quite a few stunning rooftop bars in Seattle, but naturally we always want more. Astra Hotel is opening its Altitude Sky Lounge Bar on Tuesday, September 6 here in Seattle and we can’t wait to check it out.
secretseattle.co
A Remarkable Recreation Of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Just Opened In Seattle
You can now explore the stunning details of Michelangelo’s iconic work at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition! Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never-before-seen perspective.
ncwlife.com
Bartell Drugs to shut down in Seattle's Chinatown amid crime surge
(The Center Square) – News broke Friday that Rite Aid has decided to close its Bartell Drugs in the Seattle Chinatown International District at 400 S. Jackson St. The larger pharmacy acquired the local chain of drugstores in 2020 for $95 million. Bartell Drugs currently boasts on social media of “more than 64 stores in the Puget Sound region [with] each location feature[ing] its own distinct neighborhood vibe and products,” and Rite Aid had shut very few of them down to date.
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
Float plane crashes in Puget Sound, 1 dead, 9 missing
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
