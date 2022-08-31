Looks like it’s my turn to helm this week’s politics newsletter. And what better time to do it than on this lovely Labor Day weekend. My name is Jordyn Hermani and I’m MLive’s other resident statewide legislative reporter who mostly covers the House of Representatives. Fun fact: I’m also the team’s resident redhead, which should make it pretty easy to pick out who I am in our lovely desk photo featured below.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO