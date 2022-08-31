Read full article on original website
james bagos
4d ago
I got a simple idea, anybody that is concerned enough to insure that every vote is counted and every vote is valid should just go and vote in person as everyone did for decades. If living in a democracy is important enough for you to insure it carry’s on then you should make it a priority to get to your local precinct and vote in person.
Abortion petition heads to court, questions abound on midterm debates: Your guide to Michigan politics
Looks like it’s my turn to helm this week’s politics newsletter. And what better time to do it than on this lovely Labor Day weekend. My name is Jordyn Hermani and I’m MLive’s other resident statewide legislative reporter who mostly covers the House of Representatives. Fun fact: I’m also the team’s resident redhead, which should make it pretty easy to pick out who I am in our lovely desk photo featured below.
Detroit News
Livengood: Why Michigan House GOP won't 'Daire' investigate election machine tampering
Seven years ago this summer, The Detroit News revealed the existence of an audio recording implicating a state representative in his own bizarre coverup of an extramarital affair he had with a fellow Republican lawmaker. The Aug. 7, 2015 story was an overnight bombshell in Lansing, causing then-House Speaker Kevin...
Detroit News
Editorial: Hold debates early enough to inform all voters
Seeking office in Michigan should come with the prerequisite that candidates agree to a reasonable number of debates with their opponents, at a time, place and in a format arranged by an impartial entity. Debates don't always happen in Michigan, even for major offices. In 2020, for example, Democratic Sen....
Detroit News
Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan
Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
Candidate for Lieutenant Governor deletes picture with Three Percenters flag, disavows sentiments of group
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shane Hernandez, the GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor running alongside Tudor Dixon, has apologized after posting a photo to Twitter. The photo showed him standing behind a Three Percenters flag, and beside a man he claims he bought honey from. After posting the photo,...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Has Massive Fundraising Edge Over Tudor Dixon
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 28-1 fundraising edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Whitmer raised $2.4 million during the post-primary period, roughly the amount Dixon has generated in the entire campaign cycle, Bridge Michigan reports. As of Aug. 22, Whitmer had $14 million in the bank, compared to Dixon's...
Critics call BS after Mich. GOPers bar abortion rights initiative from ballot over “spacing errors”
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Two Republican election board officials in Michigan voted Wednesday to bar an abortion rights initiative from the state's November ballot, threatening a proposal that garnered a record-shattering 753,759 signatures from residents this year as reproductive freedoms hang in the balance.
Gretchen Whitmer spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Michigan
Michigan Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $15.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gretchen Whitmer has spent more than any other Democrat. Whitmer is Governor of Michigan and is running for re-election in 2022. Whitmer raised $23.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
Christian health care provider sues over LGBTQ protections in Michigan civil rights law
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Christian health care group claims Michigan civil rights law now violates its religious convictions after a state court ruled discrimination based on sexual orientation is illegal. Christian Healthcare Centers filed a federal lawsuit Monday, about a month after the Michigan Supreme Court decided the law...
Detroit News
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
Gov. Whitmer Cuts the Ribbon on New Semiconductor Chip Factory
A major step in controlling the global chip shortage is being built in Michigan. Semiconductor chips have been in short supply around the world for two years. These chips are used in a variety of machines, vehicles and electronics. The world needs them to be made more quickly. A company...
Governor Whitmer launches statewide effort to curb gun violence
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new effort to combat gun violence Thursday. Operation: Safe Neighborhoods hopes to remove illegal firearms from streets.
Michigan expert breaks down Biden’s prime time speech
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech from Philadelphia comes as several key elections are set for this November both here in Michigan and around the country. One Michigan politics experts said it’s significant that the president would make this type of speech amid on going investigations from the January 6th Committee […]
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
Detroit News
'We all hate each other': Lucido-Hackel battle embroils Macomb County government
Macomb County has become embroiled in a fight between longtime county Executive Mark Hackel and new Prosecuting Attorney Peter Lucido that includes a court battle over prosecutor's office jobs and an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Lucido. Lucido calls the county-funded investigation by an outside law firm a...
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
Michigan Man Finds Out Saying “It’s Legal, Bro!” Won’t Get You Out Of A Citation
Legalization of marijuana has come with a lot of perks for Michiganders. We're raising record tax revenue, lowering crime, and generally feeling a little more mellow across the board. But, two men in Michigan recently found out that you can be a little TOO chill when it comes to your love of legal marijuana in the mitten state.
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
