Lansing, MI

james bagos
4d ago

I got a simple idea, anybody that is concerned enough to insure that every vote is counted and every vote is valid should just go and vote in person as everyone did for decades. If living in a democracy is important enough for you to insure it carry’s on then you should make it a priority to get to your local precinct and vote in person.

Looks like it’s my turn to helm this week’s politics newsletter. And what better time to do it than on this lovely Labor Day weekend. My name is Jordyn Hermani and I’m MLive’s other resident statewide legislative reporter who mostly covers the House of Representatives. Fun fact: I’m also the team’s resident redhead, which should make it pretty easy to pick out who I am in our lovely desk photo featured below.
Seeking office in Michigan should come with the prerequisite that candidates agree to a reasonable number of debates with their opponents, at a time, place and in a format arranged by an impartial entity. Debates don't always happen in Michigan, even for major offices. In 2020, for example, Democratic Sen....
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 28-1 fundraising edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Whitmer raised $2.4 million during the post-primary period, roughly the amount Dixon has generated in the entire campaign cycle, Bridge Michigan reports. As of Aug. 22, Whitmer had $14 million in the bank, compared to Dixon's...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Two Republican election board officials in Michigan voted Wednesday to bar an abortion rights initiative from the state's November ballot, threatening a proposal that garnered a record-shattering 753,759 signatures from residents this year as reproductive freedoms hang in the balance.
Michigan Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $15.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gretchen Whitmer has spent more than any other Democrat. Whitmer is Governor of Michigan and is running for re-election in 2022. Whitmer raised $23.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech from Philadelphia comes as several key elections are set for this November both here in Michigan and around the country. One Michigan politics experts said it’s significant that the president would make this type of speech amid on going investigations from the January 6th Committee […]
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
