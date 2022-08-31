ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

The superstar shared an in-depth look at her Georgia wedding weekend wardrobe in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter  Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me actress shared photos of the two looks she wore before and after the couple's Aug. 20 wedding ceremony at Affleck's 87-acre...
Chloë Sevigny Pulls Off An Angelina Jolie-Esque Thigh Slit At The Bones And All Premiere

Is this the most stylish Venice Film Festival of all time? It’s distinctly possible – and Harry Styles hasn’t even showed up yet. Step forward Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who celebrated the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All in bold, contrasting looks on 2 September: he in a cherry-red Haider Ackermann jumpsuit worthy of Mick Jagger in his heyday, and she in a kelly-green Balenciaga Haute Couture gown. (Stars on the rise, take note; this is how you make a Venice debut.)
Willow Smith Opens Up About 'Radical' Move to Shave Her Hair: 'I Like to See a Glare on My Scalp'

Smith first shaved her head at 11 years old in 2012, two years after "Whip My Hair" first dropped Willow Smith is looking back at her past hair transformation.  In an interview with Glamour UK published on Thursday, the two-time Emmy Award nominee reflected on her decision to initially shave her head two years after her 2010 debut single "Whip My Hair" was released.  Discussing the choice made when she was 11 years old, Smith, 21, told the outlet, "I like to see a glare on my scalp, a...
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Always Have Each Other's Back' Despite 'Being in the Spotlight'

"At the end of the day we're best friends," Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz told Vogue Hong Kong as they opened up about their relationship in an interview for the September cover Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz recently opened up about what makes their bond so strong when asked how they respond to "external commentary and pressure" of being in the spotlight for their Vogue Hong Kong September cover interview. "We always have each other's back, no matter what. At the end of the day, we're best...
Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters Starting Middle and High School: 'Not So Baby Girls'

Jessica Alba's back-to-school photo was extra-special this year as Honor heads to high school and Haven to middle school Jessica Alba is seeing her girls off to their new schools. The Honest Company co-founder shared photos of her daughters during the first week of school in an Instagram post Thursday. In the caption, she celebrated both 14-year-old Honor Marie and 11-year-old Haven Garner's new beginnings. "My kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby 😫) girls started middle school and high school this week 📚✏️🚌📖📝," Alba captioned a set of...
Jennifer Lopez Strolled Hand-in-Hand with Ben Affleck in the Fall Dress You Probably Don't Have Yet

Here’s why long-sleeve maxi dresses are a practical choice for fall After tying the knot (again!) in an intimate ceremony in Georgia in August, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been celebrating their love in a romantic honeymoon (again!), this time across Italy. Earlier this week, the couple was spotted holding hands in Laglio, a village by Lake Como, where George Clooney often vacations.  With temperature in the Italian northern lakeside province reaching high 80s throughout August, it's no surprise that Lopez chose a lacy long-sleeve maxi dress...
Offset Celebrates Son Wave's First Birthday in Sweet Post: 'I Love You Big Man'

"MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY," the proud dad wrote of his son, whom he shares with wife Cardi B, in the Instagram caption Sunday Offset is showering his son Wave Set with a lot of love on his special day! In honor of his baby boy's first birthday on Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper shared a throwback clip featuring the father-son duo and cute pictures of Wave to commemorate the milestone.  "MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️" Offset wrote...
Art Moore, the Stylish 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Producer, Gives a Glimpse Inside His Closet

"I have always had my own style," Live with Kelly and Ryan producer Art Moore tells PEOPLE as he provides a glimpse at his expansive coat closet on the morning show A fan-favorite member of the Live with Kelly and Ryan family is pulling the curtain back on his beloved signature style. Art Moore, the show's executive in charge of production and WABC-TV's vice president of programming, gives a glimpse at his closet in a clip from Monday's episode of the Emmy Award-winning talk show. He showed off his assortment of jackets to Steve Patterson,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glee Alum Sparks Surprises During Latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Reveal

On Friday's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, the VH1 competition show's six remaining queens were joined by six legendary queens from RuPaul's Drag Race history to perform "Drag Duets" Warning: This post contains spoilers for RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2, episode 4. What's better than one drag queen lip syncing in a choreographed number? Two! On Friday's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, the VH1 competition show's six remaining queens were joined by six legendary queens from RuPaul's Drag Race history to perform "Drag Duets." But one star was sadly left...
TV SHOWS
