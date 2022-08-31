Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley influent, effluent water also tests positive for PFAS chemicals
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells tested, four were found to have measurable amounts of the chemicals in the water pumped. The Town subsequently also tested its influent and effluent flows at the Water Treatment Plant, with positive results.
theprescotttimes.com
Time For Skull Valley Clean Up
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
SignalsAZ
Vacancy Announced on the Sedona Oak Creek School District Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Sedona Oak Creek School District Governing Board. The opening was created by the resignation of Governing Board Member Barbara Trautwein, “due to circumstances outside of my control”. The resignation is effective October 1, 2022. The services that Ms. Trautwein provided to the students, parents, and residents of the school district is greatly appreciated.
SignalsAZ
Prescott History, Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Housing | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
The Top Prescott Podcasts for the week are ready for listening as the CAST11 Podcast Network of central Arizona continues to line-up the region’s most interesting episodes for you. Topics range for medicine, history, business, science, psych and your local news. Here we go:. #1 – Chasing Mythos: 1500’s...
SignalsAZ
New Designated Dispersed Camping Sites Open Near Sedona
Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the implementation of a long-awaited designated camping system on the Red Rock Ranger District west of Sedona which provides visitors with designated camping areas and protects natural resources at the same time. The West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping & Day-Use area now allows...
AZFamily
Yarnell community begs for changes after woman hit, killed by Yavapai sergeant
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community center in Yarnell was packed with standing room only Thursday afternoon. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, an ADOT official, and community members packed the place to have a meeting after a deadly crash last week. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Dakota...
SignalsAZ
DRAFT | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup
Cast11 is expanding, bringing you more from all over the Prescott AZ region. From coverage on Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region. Check out everything happening this week on Cast11 Podcast Network:. Signals –...
SignalsAZ
Free to Volunteers: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Join the action at the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit as a volunteer. All volunteers will be provided:. (4) Outdoor Summit Day Pass admission wristbands for you and your family. (1) A branded t-shirt. Lunch, snacks and water. This means, volunteer for (4) hours and get FOUR admission tickets for...
SignalsAZ
Music at The Highlands Center of Prescott
The Highlands Center in Prescott is happy to announce the next Music in The Highlands show – AZ Songwriters in the Round!. Three iconic sons of the desert. Three award-winning singer-songwriters. One fabulous, intimate evening of song, story, and the inspiration behind the music. On Saturday, September 10th, Brian Chartrand, Eric Ramsey, Walt Richardson will be at the Highlands Center’s beautiful outdoor Amphitheater, for two shows at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets are $30, and are available at https://hcnh-azsongwriters9-10-22.eventbrite.com.
journalaz.com
BRIC opens in Camp Verde
The Camp Verde Business Resource and Innovation Center hosted an open house Aug. 25 to celebrate the grand opening of its newly-renovated space at 385 S. Main Street. Operated by the Camp Verde Economic Development Department, the BRIC is a mixed-use space designed to support the local business community and entrepreneurs who need advice and resources as well as spaces for meetings, conferences and more.
SignalsAZ
PVPD Coffee with a Cop at Pronghorn Community
Officers from the Prescott Valley Police Department would like to invite residents of the community to the next Coffee with a Cop. This event is held in an informal, neutral space where residents have the opportunity to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink free coffee with the local police department.
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Traffic Enforcement by Local Police
During this Labor Day Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Traffic Unit and Prescott Police will be joining forces in conducting DUI, excessive speed, and seat belt enforcement. Both the Prescott Valley Police and Prescott Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement which begins Friday, Sept 2 and continues through Monday, Sept 5th.
Breaking: 2 boys allegedly threatened to shoot up Prescott school
Two Prescott Valley Charter School boys are in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up their school, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. They are facing charges for an alleged terrorist threat along with false reporting, according to Sheriff David Rhodes.
SignalsAZ
Two YC Future Nurses Won Prestigious Scholarships
Two aspiring nurses at Yavapai College have won prestigious Phi Theta Kappa honor society scholarships. Heidi Howden of Prescott and Vrindavan Silva of Cornville are 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars. The two PTK members and YC Honors students are among a total of 207 Leaders of Promise selected from 1,300 applicants nationwide. Selection was based on academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Women’s Soccer Falls in Yuma
Prescott’s Yavapai College women’s soccer team headed south on Thursday night for a matchup against the Arizona Western College Matadors and eventually fell by a score of 3-1 and moved to 1-3 overall on the season. Arizona Western scored just three minutes into the contest, however, Yavapai kept...
theprescotttimes.com
Heartbreaking News From YCSO
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK AND KILLED IN VEHICLE INCIDENT INVOLVING YCSO SERGEANT. Last evening at approximately 7 p.m. a 74 year old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was stuck by a vehicle and killed on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell while crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle was a YCSO Sergeant on his way home from his shift. YCSO has asked the Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit to investigate the incident and interview eyewitnesses. Initial reports show that impairment was not a factor.
SignalsAZ
Free Film Talks at the Prescott Film Festival
The Prescott Film Festival at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is coming September 27 through October 2, 2022, and you won’t want to miss a day of this event!. Enjoy fantastic films, after-parties, live music, and free film talks all on the beautiful Prescott campus of Yavapai College. The films will be screened in Yavapai College Performing Arts Center with state-of-the-art projection and sound.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Badgers stomp on Falcons with strong rushing attack in opening week win
The Prescott High School Badgers football team kicked off the new season Friday night with a rushing attack that had nearly 200 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in a lopsided 43-0 win against Carl Hayden at home. Senior Cody Leopold had three of those touchdowns and rushed for...
