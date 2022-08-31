ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Valley, AZ

prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley influent, effluent water also tests positive for PFAS chemicals

After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells tested, four were found to have measurable amounts of the chemicals in the water pumped. The Town subsequently also tested its influent and effluent flows at the Water Treatment Plant, with positive results.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Time For Skull Valley Clean Up

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
SKULL VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Vacancy Announced on the Sedona Oak Creek School District Board

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Sedona Oak Creek School District Governing Board. The opening was created by the resignation of Governing Board Member Barbara Trautwein, “due to circumstances outside of my control”. The resignation is effective October 1, 2022. The services that Ms. Trautwein provided to the students, parents, and residents of the school district is greatly appreciated.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Designated Dispersed Camping Sites Open Near Sedona

Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the implementation of a long-awaited designated camping system on the Red Rock Ranger District west of Sedona which provides visitors with designated camping areas and protects natural resources at the same time. The West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping & Day-Use area now allows...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

DRAFT | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup

Cast11 is expanding, bringing you more from all over the Prescott AZ region. From coverage on Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region. Check out everything happening this week on Cast11 Podcast Network:. Signals –...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Free to Volunteers: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit

Join the action at the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit as a volunteer. All volunteers will be provided:. (4) Outdoor Summit Day Pass admission wristbands for you and your family. (1) A branded t-shirt. Lunch, snacks and water. This means, volunteer for (4) hours and get FOUR admission tickets for...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Music at The Highlands Center of Prescott

The Highlands Center in Prescott is happy to announce the next Music in The Highlands show – AZ Songwriters in the Round!. Three iconic sons of the desert. Three award-winning singer-songwriters. One fabulous, intimate evening of song, story, and the inspiration behind the music. On Saturday, September 10th, Brian Chartrand, Eric Ramsey, Walt Richardson will be at the Highlands Center’s beautiful outdoor Amphitheater, for two shows at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets are $30, and are available at https://hcnh-azsongwriters9-10-22.eventbrite.com.
PRESCOTT, AZ
journalaz.com

BRIC opens in Camp Verde

The Camp Verde Business Resource and Innovation Center hosted an open house Aug. 25 to celebrate the grand opening of its newly-renovated space at 385 S. Main Street. Operated by the Camp Verde Economic Development Department, the BRIC is a mixed-use space designed to support the local business community and entrepreneurs who need advice and resources as well as spaces for meetings, conferences and more.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
SignalsAZ

PVPD Coffee with a Cop at Pronghorn Community

Officers from the Prescott Valley Police Department would like to invite residents of the community to the next Coffee with a Cop. This event is held in an informal, neutral space where residents have the opportunity to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink free coffee with the local police department.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land

YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Labor Day Traffic Enforcement by Local Police

During this Labor Day Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Traffic Unit and Prescott Police will be joining forces in conducting DUI, excessive speed, and seat belt enforcement. Both the Prescott Valley Police and Prescott Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement which begins Friday, Sept 2 and continues through Monday, Sept 5th.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Two YC Future Nurses Won Prestigious Scholarships

Two aspiring nurses at Yavapai College have won prestigious Phi Theta Kappa honor society scholarships. Heidi Howden of Prescott and Vrindavan Silva of Cornville are 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars. The two PTK members and YC Honors students are among a total of 207 Leaders of Promise selected from 1,300 applicants nationwide. Selection was based on academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Women’s Soccer Falls in Yuma

Prescott’s Yavapai College women’s soccer team headed south on Thursday night for a matchup against the Arizona Western College Matadors and eventually fell by a score of 3-1 and moved to 1-3 overall on the season. Arizona Western scored just three minutes into the contest, however, Yavapai kept...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Heartbreaking News From YCSO

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK AND KILLED IN VEHICLE INCIDENT INVOLVING YCSO SERGEANT. Last evening at approximately 7 p.m. a 74 year old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was stuck by a vehicle and killed on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell while crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle was a YCSO Sergeant on his way home from his shift. YCSO has asked the Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit to investigate the incident and interview eyewitnesses. Initial reports show that impairment was not a factor.
YARNELL, AZ
SignalsAZ

Free Film Talks at the Prescott Film Festival

The Prescott Film Festival at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is coming September 27 through October 2, 2022, and you won’t want to miss a day of this event!. Enjoy fantastic films, after-parties, live music, and free film talks all on the beautiful Prescott campus of Yavapai College. The films will be screened in Yavapai College Performing Arts Center with state-of-the-art projection and sound.
PRESCOTT, AZ

