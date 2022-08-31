ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gwen Velez
4d ago

I noticed there was no hand to signal dislike this executive order! I noticed that our government national or state just do the totalitarian way instead of through the people! where's our vote on this evil! we can't even oppose it! 😡

John Donovan
4d ago

typical Democrat spend other peoples money to push a negative agenda. in 4 years all she has done is destroyed small business, ruined a generation of children by locking them out of school and pushed abortion upto the day of delivery and pushed legal Marijuana. they want you dumb and high so that they can destroy this country.

lynn
4d ago

This Governor is an DIABOLICAL!92% of Voters do Not Care about abortion rights! but.. there is Something Called BIRTH CONTROL CLINICS WHO KNEW?🤔

KOAT 7

New Mexico organizations differ on gun control stance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past week, our partners at the Albuquerque Journal have released polls on various topics affecting New Mexicans leading up to the November election. KOAT’s political expert, Brian Sanderoff, said the majority of voters were in support of raising the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles....
POLITICS
New Mexico State
newmexiconewsport.com

Blind Drunk: A Missing Ingredient

Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
theacademyadvocate.com

New Mexico is Failing Inmates

New Mexican inmates are dying unnecessarily, being disenfranchised, and neglected as members of society. The Prison Policy Initiative found that if New Mexico were to be a sovereign nation, it would have the 19th highest per capita incarceration rate in the world. Therefore, it becomes imperative to ensure that such a large proportion of our population are being taken care of, both because it is the ethical approach, and because it is better for the larger community.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
arizonasuntimes.com

Washington School Board Unanimously Bans CRT from the Classroom

A Washington school board approved a policy on Aug. 24 prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in classrooms. The Kennewick School Board in Kennewick, Washington, voted 5-0 on a policy which bans educators from teaching students CRT or that “their race determines their value or worth.” The policy requires that students learn “factual” U.S. history in all disciplines at school.
KENNEWICK, WA
KRQE News 13

New Mexico now ranked in top 12 best states to work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico just moved up the ranks in the realm of the work environment, according to a new analysis. The non-profit Oxfam America recently ranked the Land of Enchantment as the #12 best state to work in, in 2022. A global humanitarian organization, Oxfam describes its work as “[fighting] inequality to end […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s recreational cannabis industry may be growing too fast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is quickly becoming a cannabis capital. Recreational cannabis sales are growing and so are the number of stores wanting to sell it. But that growth may soon slow down. Recreational cannabis became legal in New Mexico several months ago. Now, there are many businesses that want to open up. “I […]
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.

