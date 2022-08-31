New Mexican inmates are dying unnecessarily, being disenfranchised, and neglected as members of society. The Prison Policy Initiative found that if New Mexico were to be a sovereign nation, it would have the 19th highest per capita incarceration rate in the world. Therefore, it becomes imperative to ensure that such a large proportion of our population are being taken care of, both because it is the ethical approach, and because it is better for the larger community.

