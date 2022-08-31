Read full article on original website
Gwen Velez
4d ago
I noticed there was no hand to signal dislike this executive order! I noticed that our government national or state just do the totalitarian way instead of through the people! where's our vote on this evil! we can't even oppose it! 😡
Reply(3)
28
John Donovan
4d ago
typical Democrat spend other peoples money to push a negative agenda. in 4 years all she has done is destroyed small business, ruined a generation of children by locking them out of school and pushed abortion upto the day of delivery and pushed legal Marijuana. they want you dumb and high so that they can destroy this country.
Reply(13)
28
lynn
4d ago
This Governor is an DIABOLICAL!92% of Voters do Not Care about abortion rights! but.. there is Something Called BIRTH CONTROL CLINICS WHO KNEW?🤔
Reply(9)
25
Related
Counties with the most seniors in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Opinion: Gun Control Measures Have Received Strong Support from New Mexico Voters
"New Mexico lawmakers in recent years have passed laws expanding background check requirements for firearm purchases and allowing guns to be seized from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others." —Dan Boyd.
KOAT 7
New Mexico organizations differ on gun control stance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past week, our partners at the Albuquerque Journal have released polls on various topics affecting New Mexicans leading up to the November election. KOAT’s political expert, Brian Sanderoff, said the majority of voters were in support of raising the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles....
Counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico
Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates—ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Mexico Environment Department says 98% of residents were breathing clean air
The report is for the fiscal year 2022 (FY22).
This New Mexico city only has 20 days of fresh water left
A record wildfire and monsoons contaminated much of the water system in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The city is testing a nearby lake for a few more months of water.
pinonpost.com
Pro-lifers react to MLG’s plan to spend $10M tax dollars on Cruces abortion mill
On Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) announced during a press conference that she will be signing an executive order pledging $10 million to build a state-funded abortion mill in Doña Ana County. This would come from 2023 capital outlay funds if she gets re-elected in November. “This is...
newmexiconewsport.com
Blind Drunk: A Missing Ingredient
Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fact: In New Mexico, you have a right to wade in public water, even on private land
*Editor’s note: Updated with quotes from Ben Neary SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has released its opinion on why New Mexicans aren’t allowed to restrict access to some of their private property. Thursday they explained that the public is allowed to wade through public water, even if the water flows over […]
theacademyadvocate.com
New Mexico is Failing Inmates
New Mexican inmates are dying unnecessarily, being disenfranchised, and neglected as members of society. The Prison Policy Initiative found that if New Mexico were to be a sovereign nation, it would have the 19th highest per capita incarceration rate in the world. Therefore, it becomes imperative to ensure that such a large proportion of our population are being taken care of, both because it is the ethical approach, and because it is better for the larger community.
The health of honey bee colonies in New Mexico
Stacker investigated honey bee health in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
Washington State no Longer Seeking Child Support Collection for Kids in Foster Care
Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already facing financial hardships when they...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington School Board Unanimously Bans CRT from the Classroom
A Washington school board approved a policy on Aug. 24 prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in classrooms. The Kennewick School Board in Kennewick, Washington, voted 5-0 on a policy which bans educators from teaching students CRT or that “their race determines their value or worth.” The policy requires that students learn “factual” U.S. history in all disciplines at school.
New Mexico now ranked in top 12 best states to work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico just moved up the ranks in the realm of the work environment, according to a new analysis. The non-profit Oxfam America recently ranked the Land of Enchantment as the #12 best state to work in, in 2022. A global humanitarian organization, Oxfam describes its work as “[fighting] inequality to end […]
New Mexico’s recreational cannabis industry may be growing too fast
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is quickly becoming a cannabis capital. Recreational cannabis sales are growing and so are the number of stores wanting to sell it. But that growth may soon slow down. Recreational cannabis became legal in New Mexico several months ago. Now, there are many businesses that want to open up. “I […]
KTAR.com
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
Millions awarded to New Mexico companies for trainees, interns
The focus of training programs in the state is to encourage companies to grow, expand, and create higher-paying jobs.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Comments / 151