Prince Harry praises amputee ex-Royal Marine in thank-you Zoom video call after he was left 'bitterly disappointed' by not completing triathlon challenge

By Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Prince Harry has consoled an amputee former Royal Marine who was left 'bitterly disappointed' when he failed to complete a triathlon challenge across Britain.

The Duke of Sussex said he hoped Lee Spencer felt 'really proud' during a Zoom call from his home in Montecito, California, in which he had the username 'DoS'.

Mr Spencer had planned to swim 22 miles, cycle 1,060 miles and hike 45 miles – but ended the triathlon on August 5 before he could finish, due to pain in his stump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRbrV_0hcotor100
Prince Harry speaks to former Marine Lee Spencer from his home in Montecito, California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXzOd_0hcotor100
Lee Spencer was delighted to hear from Prince Harry following the end of his triathlon attempt

But Harry told him during a discussion shared on Mr Spencer's Instagram page last night: 'You basically circled the whole of the UK and climbed two mountains.

'And after that, and only after that, did your stump start to give you a few issues to the point where you had to pull out of the very last phase of it.

How Lee Spencer spent 24 years as a Marine before losing his leg in an accident on the M3

Lee Spencer holds the world record for the fastest unsupported row across the Atlantic Ocean despite losing his right leg in an accident on the M3.

He spent 24 years as a Royal Marine and went on three tours of Afghanistan but lost his leg when he stopped to help a motorist in Surrey in 2014.

He was hit by flying debris as he made his way to the stricken vehicle and his limb was severed in the impact.

In the force of the crash, the BMW's engine was torn from the vehicle and flew across the motorway lanes, hitting the Colour Sergeant from Horrabridge, Devon, and knocking him over the crash barrier onto the grass verge.

His right leg was severed in the impact, but the serviceman's Forces training kicked in and he was even able to instruct bystanders on how to tie a tourniquet around his leg, and help paramedics to save his life.

Doctors were unable to save the limb, which had to be amputated, but CSgt Spencer, formerly of 3 Commando Brigade, has now dedicated his life to helping others and raising awareness of injured servicemen and women.

'You put so much into this. I hope that you're really happy, I know you're not happy, but I hope that you feel really proud of yourself to have done what you've done.'

The Duke also joked that he 'wouldn't dare ask what is next' or whether it is now a goal 'to complete this challenge'.

Mr Spencer said: 'For me, it's always been about getting the message out, not only for my disability but keeping wounded, injured servicemen and women in the nation's conscience.

'They're the two things that were primary.'

He added that he was 'almost certainly going to try this again' in another form, saying he felt like he 'had to do something that matters'.

Harry also said that 'there's a scale of things that matter' and Mr Spencer had 'started so extreme'.

The Duke continued: 'You might not have completed this one but you certainly achieved it in my mind, so well done.'

He added: 'I'm already excited about the next little adventure — little adventure, not massive.'

In a caption alongside the video, Mr Spencer admitted that his journey 'didn't finish the way I'd hoped and I was bitterly disappointed, feeling that I had let my team and everyone who had supported me down.

But he added that Harry's 'very kind words have helped me to process that disappointment and start to see a lot of positives.'

Mr Spencer also said he was 'so lucky to have the support of the Duke of Sussex, and was bowled over when he called me for a chat when I ended the triathlon'.

The former serviceman survived 24 years as a Marine and three tours of Afghanistan only to lose his right leg while helping at a traffic accident in Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Pcze_0hcotor100
Lee Spencer (centre) confirmed in a video on August 5 that he was having to end the triathlon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOf62_0hcotor100
Lee Spencer at Snowdonia National Park during his triathlon attempt earlier this month

The former Marine, who lives in Tavistock, Devon lost his right leg when he stopped to help a motorist on the M3 in Surrey in 2014.

He was hit by flying debris as he made his way to the stricken vehicle and his leg was severed in the impact.

Mr Spencer has previously received support from Harry when he was a member of a four-strong amputee rowing team that completed the fastest unsupported row across the Atlantic Ocean in 2006.

The team were surprised by a call from the Prince mid-ocean, and their recovery and mission was backed by the Duke's Invictus Games Foundation.

You can donate to the Royal Marines Charity via Mr Spencer's JustGiving page here

