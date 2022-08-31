ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Caretaker Stole Nearly $300,000 From an Elderly Couple

By Isabel Rupp
 4 days ago
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Early Warning Services, LLC

Six years ago, an elderly couple’s son-in-law hired a caretaker, Sherri Lynn Smith, to manage their personal and financial affairs after the husband had a stroke. Recently, the Florida family made the shocking discovery that Smith had stolen an eye-watering $288,865 from the couple, who are in their 90s, and now she’s going to federal prison. According to a court decision made last Friday, Smith will serve four years and three months: two years for fraud with identification documents, and two years and three months for bank fraud. Smith transferred the couple’s money electronically to bank and credit card accounts under her and her husband’s names. In one instance, she forged a $16,000 check to her real estate attorney to purchase a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Tamarac, Florida, in 2018. She also forged a check to herself to buy fencing, new windows, and an air conditioning unit. Her miscellaneous Zelle transfers over the years totaled more than $46,000. On top of her prison sentence, Smith owes a $168,895 restitution and $288,865 cash forfeiture.

