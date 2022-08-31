Ohio Man in Coma After Brutal Bee Swarm Leaves Him With Thousands of Stings

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that she is working with police to figure out how a stolen voter assist machine ended up on eBay, where it was auctioned off for $1,200. The machine, used to aid voters who need help to fill out their ballot, went missing from Colfax Township in Wexford County around the time of the contentious 2020 election. The machine was dropped off at a Goodwill store and was bought by Uber driver Ean Hutchison for $7.99. He said the machine’s little “Dominion Voting” label piqued his interest. He listed it on eBay with the title, “Dominion ImageCast X voting machine from Michigan, own a piece of history. This voting machine was one of thousands used in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.” Elections systems expert, Harri Hursti, told CNN he bought it for $1,200 then notified authorities. It’s not clear how the machine, which should have been under lock and key, ended up at a Goodwill.Read it at CNN

