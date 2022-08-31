What Irv Gotti’s Ex-Wife Has Said About His Relationship With Ashanti

There are some relationships where the power dynamics are imbalanced, and in the case of Irv Gotti and Ashanti , that appears to be the case. He owned the record label she was signed to, and she was also more than ten years his junior, but Gotti says he was in love. However, then their relationship soured, and he didn’t hesitate to dog her out publicly. Neither did his ex-wife. At the time of Gotti and Ashanti’s romance, he was legally married to Deb Lorenzo.

Irv Gotti and Ashanti | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Irv Gotti details his alleged relationship with Ashanti

Ashanti and Gotti met while she was writing and producing tracks for other artists on his record label. In his The Murder Inc. Story documentary, the music mogul discussed their blooming friendship and reveals that after driving her home one evening from the studio, he took the chance to kiss her. From there, he says the two were inseparable.

Source: YouTube

Gotti claims that he was separated from his wife Deb at the time. He purchased a condo in NYC and says Ashanti moved in. Over the next few months, Gotti says they spent most of their time together crafting her debut album and molding her into a superstar. Other artists on the label say Gotti made it his mission to make Ashanti the biggest R&B act, and it worked, with her having the highest-grossing R&B album debut record sales in history.

But Gotti says Ashanti wanted to keep their relationship under wraps, despite their peers and other industry insiders being aware. He says the singer didn’t want to be labeled as a homewrecker because he was still legally married. According to Gotti, Ashanti also didn’t want outsiders to believe her success was due to her relationship with the label executive.

Deb Lorenzo speaks on Irv Gotti and Ashanti’s relationship

Gotti and his family appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop: New York . During one season, Gotti discussed plans for a reunion tour of Murder Inc. acts but expressed his estrangement from Ashanti.

“Everyone knows, the world knows I don’t f–k with Ashanti,” he tells his ex-wife and kids. “We haven’t spoke in I don’t know how long. With Ashanti, it’s a delicate situation. She is a big part of Murder Inc. The fans want that, everybody wants that. It’s weird. Just like I have my version of what happened with me and Ashanti, she has her version.”

Source: YouTube

Deb chimed in, “And I have my version,” she stated. In a confessional, she elaborated. “We were still married, but we were separated when they were dating,” Deb explained. “I was used to it from the beginning with him going and traveling, I just wasn’t used to the women. That was new, like, ‘Where did these hoes come from?’”

Both Gotti and Deb allege that when Murder Inc. was under federal investigation by the federal government, Ashanti was nowhere to be found. Gotti considers Ashanti disloyal, while Deb has hinted she believes Ashanti used him to further her career.

Ashanti has yet to speak publicly about the matter

The singer has opted not to associate herself with the Murder Inc. brand anymore, specifically Gotti. She does admit that their relationship is non-existent and there’s bad blood, but she prefers to keep her distance. Regarding the alleged relationship with Gotti, Ashanti has never confirmed one.

RELATED: Fat Joe and Ja Rule Bicker Over Whether Rule Defends Ashanti Against Irv Gotti