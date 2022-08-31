ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

WATCH: Ohio man shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend during break-in

By Dylan Abad, Katie Shatsby
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdrJT_0hcorgin00

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A home security camera captured the moment a homeowner shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend who was attempting to break into his home.

According to authorities in Shelby County, Ohio, 22-year-old James Rayl tried to break into the home where his ex-girlfriend lived on Sunday, July 21.

Teens accused of causing $100k in damage at Florida school

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Ring video doorbell captured Rayl knocking on the door as the family warned him to leave.

“James don’t. No James,” one person can be heard repeatedly saying from inside the house. “Get my gun.”

As Rayl shouldered the door in, the homeowner fired three rounds. In the above video, paused before the 22-year-old was struck, Rayl staggered to the ground in front of the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said a grand jury declined to go forward with charges against the homeowner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Shelby County, OH
Shelby County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFLA

WFLA

90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy