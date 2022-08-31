ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Social Security Taxes Could Be Eliminated via Proposed ‘You Earned It, You Keep It’ Act

By Selena Fragassi
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nM9ci_0hcorbJA00

A new bill making its way though Congress is pushing for an end to federal taxes being taken out of Social Security benefits, starting in 2023. Proposed by Rep. Angie Craig (D.-Minn.), the You Earned It, You Keep It Act would eliminate federal government taxes on Social Security payments.

Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Find: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

“Social Security is a promise we have made to the American people — if you work hard and play by the rules, the dignity of a secure retirement will be within your reach,” Craig shared in an Aug. 16 statement on her website. She added that this move “would allow seniors to keep the benefits they rightfully earned after decades of working and contributing to the American economy.”

Craig also argued that the enactment of this legislation would be a solution to help combat rising inflation for those living on fixed incomes. A recent survey by The Senior Citizens League — conducted from January through February of this year — found that 49% of respondents said they have had to use their savings to adjust for inflation, and that many have no savings at all.

The Minnesota representative’s proposal comes at a time when fears of Social Security’s potential insolvency are growing. As previously reported by GOBankingRates, the 2021 annual report from the Social Security board of trustees noted that the program’s reserves will be fully depleted by 2034-2035 if nothing is done to further invest in it.

You Earned It, You Keep It Act Could Prolong Social Security Solvency, But Increase Taxes For High Earners

Craig’s proposed act recommends paying for the revenue deficit caused by removing taxation from Social Security benefits by raising the cap on relevant (combined OASDI, or Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance) taxes for anyone earning more than $250,000 annually, per a press release. As SmartAsset notes, however, should this legislation pass, high earners could see an increase in taxes owed as a result.

These provisions in the You Earned It, You Keep It Act could enhance the long-term outlook for Social Security’s solvency, with projections from the Social Security Administration’s Chief Actuary, Stephen C. Goss, suggesting a potential additional 25 years of solvency.

Craig has also been behind a few other pieces of inflation-era legislation, introducing two recent bills that were passed in the House: the Year-Round Fuel Choice Act and the Strengthening the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Act. She has also introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act to cap out of pocket costs on the necessary diabetes medication.

Discover: Can I Draw Social Security At 62 and Still Work Full Time?
Live Update: Financial Trends, Money News and More

As of now, the You Earned It, You Keep It Act is on the floor but has not had much traction yet. SmartAsset suggested that if the House were to host a majority of Republicans after the November mid-terms, the more fiscally conservative party could potentially kill the bill.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Taxes Could Be Eliminated via Proposed ‘You Earned It, You Keep It’ Act

Comments / 22

Walter
4d ago

“If” Congress ever treated the working taxpaying American families they way the treat themselves, we’d all be very happy. However, they don’t, they do move their lips an awful lot, but nothing meaningful ever happens to lessen our load. What Congress should do versus what they will do is exemplified by what they have done.

Reply
34
Mike Linde
4d ago

it's just election year propaganda lie's to swindle your vote more like you're taxes will be raised along with everything else and you can take that to the bank....

Reply(1)
15
Please go away
4d ago

It was never supposed to be taxed to begin with. Look at the original charter. Biden wrote the bills ( multiple) to tax it.

Reply(1)
20
Related
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Jake Wells

Social Security payments expected to increase

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Gray (Unsplash) If you or someone you care about is on Social Security here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Florida), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group. Now if this estimate is correct, that amount comes to $1,908 in additional money that you will receive next year. It is important to note this amount is an estimate until the official confirmation from the Social Security Administration. Here's how that works.
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angie Craig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Social Security Benefits#Elderly People#Disability Insurance#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Social Security Taxes#American
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
Money

Social Security Recipients Could Get an Extra $1,900 Next Year

If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, you might actually be rooting for inflation next month. That’s because the U.S. government will use price data from July, August and September to calculate monthly benefits for next year — and the higher inflation climbs, the bigger the check will be.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
189K+
Followers
13K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy