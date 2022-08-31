Since Monday, Clare Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson has been trying to rescue a Great Dane stranded on an island in Cranberry Lake in Hayes Township near Harrison. Catching the dog has been difficult. The area she is wandering in is “about the size of five football fields, Dodson said. It is surrounded by marsh and low muddy land except for the center of the area which is higher, he said. He believes the brown and white Great Dane slipped her collar, running away and swimming across a canal to reach the island where she is stranded. He urged anyone who happens to spot her to take pictures and call the Animal Shelter.

HARRISON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO