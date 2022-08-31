Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Downtown Bay City seasonal road closure to reopen to traffic earlier than expected
BAY CITY, MI - The Feet on the Street season will come to an abrupt close early this year for a portion of Bay City’s downtown area due to necessary construction work. Bay City announced that crews will begin construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work will include the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners. The project is expected to be finished on Nov. 15 of this year.
Public art display by semiconductor manufacturer honors Bay City community, diversity
BAY CITY, MI - A South Korean-based semiconductor manufacturer recently celebrated a massive investment and expansion in Bay County with a ribbon cutting earlier this week. On the heels of that celebration, the company also launched a new public art project in Bay City this week to further connect with its new community.
WILX-TV
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
abc12.com
4 Mid-Michigan beaches closed for contamination to start Labor Day weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four popular swimming spots in Mid-Michigan are closed at the beginning of Labor Day weekend due to contamination. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported the following beaches were closed to swimming on Friday:. Singing Bridge Beach on Saginaw Bay in Arenac County has been closed for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Boil water advisory lifted for City of Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - UPDATE: According to the City of Mt. Pleasant water superintendent, the Boil water advisory has been lifted and consumption of the drinking water can resume immediately. Officials say the city’s water supply has successfully completed two rounds of testing and all samples have passed. For...
What to see and do at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks
FLINT, MI - The 2022 Bikes on the Bricks will be held on Sept. 9-11 in downtown Flint. After debuting in 2007 with 100 motorcycle diehards, the event has become major with thousands of people expected to fill the streets over the three-day period. Chris Everson, president of Bikes on...
Mt. Morris area boil water advisory lifted
MT. MORRIS, MI -- Genesee County has lifted a boil water advisory for the city of Mt. Morris and parts of Mt. Morris and Vienna townships. The county Drain Commissioner’s Office said the precautionary order was lifted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, after two rounds of water testing showed results within normal parameters for safe drinking water.
Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Costco Going to Build a Store in Grand Blanc, MI?
Would you like to see a Costco in Grand Blanc, Michigan?. Let me just say this right off the bat, we cannot confirm if any of these rumors are true. While scrolling through different community Facebook pages and groups, we came across an interesting post about the possibility of Costco coming to Grand Blanc.
Labor Day boaters beware, rough conditions forecasted for Saginaw Bay
BAY CITY, MI - Things could get rough out on the Saginaw Bay over the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued small craft advisories that will be in effect for the Saginaw Bay and the surrounding areas over a portion of the Labor Day weekend. A...
fox2detroit.com
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
Volunteers sought for Community Clean-Up Day Saturday, Sept. 3, in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Volunteers are needed to participate in a Community Clean-Up Day Saturday, Sept. 3. The event, organized by Saginaw’s First Ward Community Service in collaboration with Northeast Saginaw Neighborhood Association and Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at First Ward Community Center, 1410 N. 12th St., and work together to clean up the site of a long-vacant grocery store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
Flint residents call for expansion of Operation Arrowhead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Genesee County sheriff's Operation Arrowhead is proving to reduce crime in the city of Flint. Since the operation began nearly three months ago, the sheriff's office has made more than 50 arrests and responded to 600 calls. But while some residents are praising its...
WNEM
Semiconductor wafer manufacturer opens new facility in Bay Co.
MONITOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - SK Siltron opened its new facility in Bay County’s Monitor Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 1. “We’re grateful for the leadership at SK Siltron choosing to build this manufacturing plant right here,” Whitmer said....
abc12.com
Flint Mayor catches illegal dumper on camera
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Illegal dumpers in the city of Flint are getting bolder. Illegal dumping is often done in the darkness, but Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely recently caught one guy in the act. It happened August 27th in the area of Rankin and Bonbright Streets. “He observed the male...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Minden City man hits the gas, strikes Kinde convenience store during parking accident
Despite driving up the curb and into the Kinde One-Stop convenience store on Monday, August 29, damaging his SUV and the north wall of the business, a 63-year-old Minden City driver walked away uninjured. No one in the store was injured either, though some merchandise was damaged. The Huron County...
You’d Swear This House in Saginaw is the One From ‘Home Alone’
Talk about a doppelganger. You'd swear this home recently listed for sale in Saginaw belongs to the McCallister family from 'Home Alone.'. Wait a second. Take a look at the picture above. (And then check out the pics below.) This home on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw went on the market roughly 90 days ago according to the Zillow listing. That puts us at about the beginning of the summer of 2022, give or take, right? But the photo shows a large front yard covered with a thin layer of snow. Clearly, this photo wasn't taken in June.
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital
AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Rescue efforts underway for stranded Great Dane
Since Monday, Clare Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson has been trying to rescue a Great Dane stranded on an island in Cranberry Lake in Hayes Township near Harrison. Catching the dog has been difficult. The area she is wandering in is “about the size of five football fields, Dodson said. It is surrounded by marsh and low muddy land except for the center of the area which is higher, he said. He believes the brown and white Great Dane slipped her collar, running away and swimming across a canal to reach the island where she is stranded. He urged anyone who happens to spot her to take pictures and call the Animal Shelter.
michiganradio.org
New semiconductor wafer facility will bring up to 150 new jobs to mid-Michigan
Elements of semiconductors that power electric vehicles will soon be made in Bay County. The multinational corporation SK Siltron said Thursday that it invested $300 million in a new facility that will bring up to 150 new jobs to mid-Michigan. The announcement came about a week after the federal CHIPS...
MLive
49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 4