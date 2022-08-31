ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Visiting canals and rivers ‘can help boost mood’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK16O_0hcorYbr00

Visiting a canal or river when you are feeling down could be just the pick up you need, a new study suggests.

According to the research, the combination of blue and green space with wildlife has a greater impact on wellbeing than spending time in an environment with only green space.

Researchers used the phone app Urban Mind to collect thousands of real time responses about people’s location and mental wellbeing.

Canals and rivers contain not only water but also an abundance of trees and plants, which means their capacity to improve mental wellbeing is likely to be due to the multiple benefits associated with both green and blue spaces

The findings of the first-of-its-kind study suggested positive associations between visits to canals and rivers and mental wellbeing.

It also found a positive experience for feelings of safety and social inclusion relative to all other types of environments, such as indoors, or outside in an urban environment, or near spaces without water.

Andrea Mechelli, professor of early intervention in mental health at King’s College London, said: “Canals and rivers contain not only water but also an abundance of trees and plants, which means their capacity to improve mental wellbeing is likely to be due to the multiple benefits associated with both green and blue spaces.

“Canals and rivers also provide homes to a range of wildlife, and we know from other research that there is a positive association between encountering wildlife and mental wellbeing.

“Taken collectively, these findings provide an evidence base for what we thought about water and wellbeing, and support the proposal that visits to canals and rivers could become part of social prescribing schemes, playing a role in supporting mental health.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJyVm_0hcorYbr00
A paddleboarder enjoys the sun on the River Wharfe near Otley in West Yorkshire (PA) (PA Archive)

Researchers found time spent near canals and rivers was associated with a greater improvement in mental wellbeing.

This relationship was still present when factors like age, gender, education and diagnosis of a mental health condition were accounted for.

The improvements continued for up to 24 hours after a visit.

Dr Amir Khan, Canal & River trust ambassador, said: “As a GP and nature lover, it’s great to see that scientific studies have confirmed what many of us intuitively knew already: that spending time by water, and canals in particular, is good for your wellbeing.”

He added that around nine million people live within 1km of a waterway owned and managed by the trust in England and Wales, and urged people to find a happy place by the water this summer.

The study, carried out by King’s College London, Nomad Projects and J & L Gibbons in partnership with the Canal & River Trust, is published in the Plos One journal.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man. Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring. Officers investigating the crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound

One person has been killed and nine people remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, the US coast guard said. The floatplane had been flying on Sunday afternoon from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle, the agency said.
RENTON, WA
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

The evidence missed in the Becky Godden murder case

Swindon taxi driver Christopher Halliwell could have been prosecuted for the murder of sex worker Becky Godden five years sooner if a proper case had been built against him, the police watchdog has found. A case against Halliwell for Ms Godden’s murder in 2011 collapsed when a judge ruled his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
newschain

Teenager stabbed to death after disturbance involving crowd of people

A teenager has been stabbed to death and another is fighting for his life after an incident involving a crowd in east London. Scotland Yard said police were called after midnight to reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people in Lichfield Road. Officers became aware of two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Putin ally warns West of ‘doomsday’ if Russia is pushed towards collapse

A top Russian official has accused the US and its allies of trying to provoke the country’s break-up and warned that such attempts could lead to doomsday. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned the West that an attempt to push Russia towards collapse would amount to a “chess game with death”.
POLITICS
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canals#England And Wales#Nomad#Plos One#Diseases#General Health#Urban#King S College London
newschain

At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle

At least one person was dead and eight others were missing after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday. The US Coast Guard tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The...
SEATTLE, WA
newschain

Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural northern California. A number of people were injured when the fire that began on Friday afternoon on or near a wood products plant quickly blew into a neighbourhood on the northern edge of Weed, but then carried the flames away from the small city.
WEED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
newschain

California wildfire destroys around 100 homes

Around 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands of people under evacuation orders. Fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began on Friday afternoon near the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Eight migrants found dead in Rio Grande at US-Mexico border

At least eight migrants were found dead in the Rio Grande in Texas after dozens attempted a hazardous crossing near Eagle Pass. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Mexican officials made the discovery while responding to a large group of people crossing the river following days of heavy rain that had resulted in particularly swift currents.
EAGLE PASS, TX
newschain

IOPC ‘sugar-coated’ probe into police handling of murder case, mother says

The mother of Becky Godden has accused the police watchdog of “sugar coating” its investigation into Wiltshire Police’s handling of her daughter’s murder case. On Friday, the Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC) criticised the force for missing “significant opportunities” to bring taxi driver Christopher Halliwell to justice sooner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff

Tyson Fury got involved in the main event at WWE’s ‘Clash at the Castle’ in Cardiff before closing the show with a singalong. World heavyweight champion boxer Fury, who retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, was in the crowd at the Principality Stadium before becoming involved in the headline clash between Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Scottish star Drew McIntyre.
WWE
newschain

Live: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak await result of Tory leadership contest

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely expected to beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the new leader of the Conservative Party. The announcement is scheduled for around 12.30pm, with the winner expected to make a speech before spending the rest of the day finalising their choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.
POLITICS
newschain

Fourth man questioned in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A fourth man is being questioned in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The 34-year-old, from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after he was stopped by officers on the M42 near Leamington Spa in Warwickshire, Merseyside Police said. He was the fourth man to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Pilot threatens to crash plane circling over city in Mississippi

The pilot of a small plane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, US police said. Tupelo police said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5am local time (11am BST) and was still in...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy