Listen: Environment reporter Alex Rozier discusses Jackson’s water crisis on WBUR
Mississippi Today’s data and environment reporter Alex Rozier talked with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about recent developments in the Jackson water crisis that have left thousands with little to no drinking water. Find our full coverage here.
Listen to the episode:
