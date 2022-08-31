ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Environment reporter Alex Rozier discusses Jackson’s water crisis on WBUR

By Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
Mississippi Today’s data and environment reporter Alex Rozier talked with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about recent developments in the Jackson water crisis that have left thousands with little to no drinking water. Find our full coverage here.

Listen to the episode:

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

