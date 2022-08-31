Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1960, Darius Fine went to the Knoxville Barber College to learn how to cut hair. Little did he know that 60 years later, he would still be doing that same job. For the last 34 years, he’s been cutting hair at Fine’s Barbershop by...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals retires after battling cancer in final year on job
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a year ago, Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals announced he would be retiring after learning he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Seals, who has been with the department for 49 years, served as sheriff for the last 15 years in Sevier County. When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., six girls were on an innertube pulled by a boat. Four...
wvlt.tv
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers recovered an AK-style pistol and AR-15 from the...
wvlt.tv
House fire blazes in Oak Ridge
Knoxville Police Department officers will be conducting enhanced traffic enforcement on Labor Day Weekend. Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man. Wade Brady went missing while swimming in Douglas Lake on Saturday night. MEDIC in critical need of blood donations. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:00...
wvlt.tv
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
$40 million expansion coming to Wilderness at the Smokies
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wilderness at the Smokies announced the beginning of a $40 million expansion project that will add 40,000 square feet to the Wild WaterDome indoor park. The project is the largest in the resort’s history and will include the building of a new water coaster. Switchback Mountain...
wvlt.tv
Extra KPD patrols on Labor Day weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout Labor Day weekend, you might see more Knoxville Police Department officers on the roads. KPD officials posted to Facebook alerting the public of the increased traffic enforcement ahead of the holiday. KPD officers will be focusing on stopping reckless, distracted and impaired driving, according to...
wvlt.tv
Sevierville names 2022 Citizen of the Year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Citizen of the Year award was given to a man credited for bringing multiple businesses into the area, according to an announcement by the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce Thursday. Austin Williams, a CEO and co-founder of Sevierville-based development firm Compas Ventures, was named Sevierville’s...
wvlt.tv
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered from Douglas Lake Sunday morning, according to a media release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:00 p.m. last night, emergency crews were sent to the 1500 block of Dyke Road about a possible drowning. A man was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
MEDIC in critical need of blood donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Knoxville is at a critical phase of blood donations. Officials said they have less than a two-week supply on the shelves, which means they can only give out blood to people with emergencies. Christa Scarpino has donated to MEDIC every two...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Washington Ave. Friday, KPD officials said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., according to KPD officials. Officers responded to the 1400 block of the street and found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
wvlt.tv
Labor Day deals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Labor Day weekend sales have been happening all weekend. This Labor Day you can find everything from clothes to mattresses on sale. Target is offering 30% off on a variety of items like shoes for the family, indoor furniture, and select electronics. When it comes to large...
wvlt.tv
Showers and storms return for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain batches will continue to move through the area on Saturday and become more widespread on Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program. A spokesperson said the Summit View of Farragut was out of compliance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ health and safety requirements. 20 more beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility arrive in East Tenn. Updated: 7 hours...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two inmates escaped from a litter crew on Industrial Road off of SR 25 East around 3 p.m. Friday, Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News. The two inmates, Eric Ballard and Christopher Webb, told officers they needed to use the restroom and ran off.
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
wvlt.tv
Rain stays in the forecast into Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty showers around to start our Sunday morning with increasing rain chances as we move into the afternoon hours. Rain chances remain in the forecast heading into Labor Day and that could impact some of your outdoor plans. Join us on the WVLT First...
Comments / 0