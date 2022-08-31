ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Worcester find finance needed to keep squad together for another month

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HS9qg_0hcor76j00

Worcester have bought some breathing space in their battle for survival after finding the finance needed to keep their squad intact for at least another month.

Just hours after announcing the cancellation of their pre-season match against Glasgow on Friday, the Warriors met a 4pm deadline set by players for payment of their salaries for August.

However, staff will only be paid 65 per cent immediately with the outstanding money owed to be cleared within five days.

It means the feared player exodus has been avoided for now – as of midnight on Wednesday players could signal their intention to depart Sixways on breach of contract.

Co-owner Jason Whittingham said: “While we’ve been working to find the investment that will keep Worcester playing Premiership rugby for years to come, we’ve also been focused on the important short-term task of making sure we can pay our loyal and valued staff and players this month.

“I’m pleased to say that we have secured funds. We will fulfil the terms of our players’ contracts and pay them in full for August today (Wednesday). This is of course crucial in retaining our talented squad for this season.

“With that vital task in hand, our full focus returns to the long-term survival of the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WYa2_0hcor76j00
Worcester are schedule to launch their Premiership season at London Irish on Saturday week (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

“In the past two weeks we have been looking at every possible option that will keep Premiership rugby at Sixways.

“We’ve narrowed down discussions to three motivated and credible buyers who have proven funds.”

Co-owner Colin Goldring revealed to employees on Tuesday that it was unlikely payroll for August would be met due to the club’s finances being frozen by HM Revenue & Customs while they chase unpaid tax.

But while this prospect has failed to materialise, Worcester’s involvement in the forthcoming Gallagher Premiership season still remains in doubt ahead of their opener against London Irish on September 10.

A winding up petition has been issued by HMRC with Goldring and his co-Whittingham looking to find new buyers while hoping to avoid administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkUJt_0hcor76j00
Worcester’s Gallagher Premiership season starts on September 10 (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The crisis appeared to have deepened when a statement released on social media by director of rugby Steve Diamond announced that the clash with Glasgow in Inverness had been called off because of the unpaid wages.

Despite this latest development, however, that fixture will still not be played, with Worcester’s squad due to train on Thursday and Friday instead.

“Together we have been forced to take the hugely frustrating and disappointing decision not to travel to Inverness for our pre-season fixture against Glasgow Warriors on Friday,” the statement said.

“The squad have worked hard throughout pre-season and are bitterly disappointed to be put in this position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dt8De_0hcor76j00
The likes of Duhan van der Merwe could have left the club due to breach of contract (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)

“We express our deep sorrow to our hosts Glasgow Warriors who we hope understand the unique and worrying situation we find ourselves in.

“We would like to thank (main shirt sponsor) Adam Hewitt for his overwhelming generosity in offering to fund the trip.

“It simple isn’t feasible to play when futures remain uncertain and a decision had to be taken today (Wednesday).

“It is unethical for professional players to play a full on game with the risk of injury and the real possibility of no employment to follow,” the statement read.

“We thank everyone for their continued support and for uniting behind us all – together.”

