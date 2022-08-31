ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, OH

Mom obstructs during son’s arrest on theft charge: North Ridgeville police blotter

Police were dispatched for a theft report on August 27. The suspect had left before police arrived but was later located at a nearby residence. He fled on foot, and his mother impeded the arrest of her son, who eventually returned and turned himself in. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and theft and taken to the Lorain County Jail. The mother was cited for obstructing official business.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
‘A great tragedy’: Officers catch driver of stolen car after fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash camera video from last Friday night, when a trooper pulled over a reported stolen vehicle near West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. The dashcam shows the passenger of the car got out, but the suspected driver, 23-year-old Raymond K. Francis of Brook Park, eventually took off. Eventually, the suspect collided into a car at the intersection of Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street, sending it into a nearby home. The crash killed an innocent driver, 28-year-old Annelisa Endress of Cleveland, troopers said.
CLEVELAND, OH
One dead, one injured after shooting near Brookside West Park

ASHLAND — One man was found dead and another was found injured inside a home right across the street from Brookside West Park on Friday. Jason R. Gardner, 39, was found dead after sheriff's deputies were called to the home at the 1200 block on County Road 1153, according to a press release from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for your help locating a 13-year-old Daimeyah Bourne. According to police, she went missing on Friday from the 10300 block of Olivet Avenue in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 216-621-1234.
CLEVELAND, OH
Man dies after being rescued from Canton house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a Canton house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Canton firefighters pulled the victim and his parents out of their burning home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m. When crews arrived, heavy smoke...
CANTON, OH
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH

