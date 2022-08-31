Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
16-year-old injured in officer-involved shooting in Akron
Agents with the the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are looking into a police-involved shooting in Akron Saturday evening.
Mom obstructs during son’s arrest on theft charge: North Ridgeville police blotter
Police were dispatched for a theft report on August 27. The suspect had left before police arrived but was later located at a nearby residence. He fled on foot, and his mother impeded the arrest of her son, who eventually returned and turned himself in. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and theft and taken to the Lorain County Jail. The mother was cited for obstructing official business.
‘A great tragedy’: Officers catch driver of stolen car after fatal crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash camera video from last Friday night, when a trooper pulled over a reported stolen vehicle near West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. The dashcam shows the passenger of the car got out, but the suspected driver, 23-year-old Raymond K. Francis of Brook Park, eventually took off. Eventually, the suspect collided into a car at the intersection of Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street, sending it into a nearby home. The crash killed an innocent driver, 28-year-old Annelisa Endress of Cleveland, troopers said.
Man rams car into another car in driveway; resident accuse neighbor’s guest of eating her tomatoes: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, trespassing, menacing: Michael Drive. Police are looking for a 30-year-old Cleveland man who created a disturbance on Harrison Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16, then drove to a house on Michael and caused more trouble there. It’s unknown how the man caused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom rescued from under car after crash in Cleveland
Cleveland Firefighters rescued a mom pinned under a car early Thursday morning on East 30th Street near Prospect Avenue.
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Woman pulled from underneath rollover crash
A rollover crash in the early hours of Thursday morning sent a woman and three children to the hospital.
ashlandsource.com
One dead, one injured after shooting near Brookside West Park
ASHLAND — One man was found dead and another was found injured inside a home right across the street from Brookside West Park on Friday. Jason R. Gardner, 39, was found dead after sheriff's deputies were called to the home at the 1200 block on County Road 1153, according to a press release from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Several children, 1 adult injured in multi-car rollover crash on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said three children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning near the city’s Central neighborhood. The crash that involved a vehicle that rolled on its side was first reported around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of East...
Son dies after being shot by father
A 33-year-old Berlin Heights man has died after he was allegedly shot by his father.
cleveland19.com
Teen suspected of killing 14-year-old Cleveland girl found by police asleep in car 8 days after shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 15-year-old boy suspected in a Cleveland homicide asleep in a car parked at a Richmond Heights intersection. According to the incident report from police, officers found the car stopped at the Highland Road and Richmond Road intersection shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police search for missing 13-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for your help locating a 13-year-old Daimeyah Bourne. According to police, she went missing on Friday from the 10300 block of Olivet Avenue in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 216-621-1234.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after being rescued from Canton house fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a Canton house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Canton firefighters pulled the victim and his parents out of their burning home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m. When crews arrived, heavy smoke...
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
cleveland19.com
1-year-old left in hot car dies in New Philadelphia, father charged
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to New Philadelphia Police, the father of a 1-year-old boy has been charged with murder after police said he left the child in a hot car for hours Thursday. Police said that around 2 pm they were notified by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital that...
cleveland19.com
‘Easiest rescue ever’: Berea police help woman stuck upside down on gym equipment (video)
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea police received a unique assignment early Monday morning: a woman, stuck upside down on gym equipment, needed help getting right side up. It’s not the way Christine Faulds wanted to start her 3 a.m. workout at Powerhouse Gym on West Bagley Road. The incident...
cleveland19.com
Troopers track dirt bike driver for 2 hours in Cleveland before he runs out of gas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the aerial view of a a dirt bike operator being tracked while he drove recklessly through Cleveland for over two hours before he was eventually caught. Troopers tried to pull over one of the two dirt bikes seen...
Brook Park police arrest couple stealing plastic flowers, coins from graves in Holy Cross Cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Brook Park man, 62, and a Brook Park woman, 56, were arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 after they were caught stealing plastic flowers from graves in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. Someone called police about a suspicious man who was removing...
7 on school bus involved in 3-vehicle crash
Seven passengers were on a Massillon City Schools bus involved in a three-vehicle crash in Stark County on Monday afternoon.
Comments / 11