It’ll be another month before the movie Don’t Worry Darling arrives in theaters, but there’s already very little chance that the film itself will be able to overshadow the backstage drama surrounding its production and release. There have been all sorts of reports on this whole thing — a star/director romance, a star/director beef, Shia LaBoeuf swinging in to make the whole thing about himself. Right at the center of much of this mess, we’ve got Harry Styles, one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Depending on who you believe, Styles may also be the type of guy who just straight-up randomly spits on a co-star when that co-star can’t do anything about it.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO