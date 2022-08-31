Read full article on original website
Pure Bathing Culture – “Nightswimming” (R.E.M. Cover)
We haven’t heard too much from ethereal dream-poppers Pure Bathing Culture since they covered the Blue Nile’s 1989 album Hats in 2020. Also in 2020 Portland’s Sarah Versprille and Daniel Hindman released an EP, Carrido. Well, today they’re back. For Bandcamp Friday, Pure Bathing Culture are sharing a diaphanous cover of R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People classic “Nightswimming.” “We had an absolutely magical time together recording it at our home studio this week,” the band shared with Stereogum over email. “It was so fun to dig into such a special song.”
Stream The Callous Daoboys’ Frantic, Adventurous New Album Celebrity Therapist
The Callous Daoboys, a seven-piece band from Atlanta, has spent the past few years building a rep as one of the most energetically bugged-out acts on the entire heavy-music landscape. The Callous Daoboys make a kind of math-damaged metalcore that owes something to similarly wild past hardcore bands like Botch, Converge, and the Dillinger Escape Plan. But the Daoboys also venture far beyond that sound, going off in all sorts of unpredictable sonic directions. Today, the band has followed their 2019 album Die On Mars with the new LP Celebrity Therapist. In certain circles, the arrival of this new LP is an event.
Foo Fighters Close Emotional Tribute Concert With Taylor Hawkins’ Son & Paul McCartney
Foo Fighters played a career-spanning encore to wrap up tonight’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London, with a break in the middle to welcome surprise guest Paul McCartney for some Beatles songs. During the Foo Fighters performances, Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Nandi Bushell, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, and Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Oliver handled drum duties.
Cold Cave – “Godstar” (Psychic TV Cover)
Gothed-out synth-punkers Cold Cave seem to operate on their own timetable. We won’t hear from them for years, and then they’ll suddenly pop up with a bunch of new bangers. They seem to be entirely done with releasing full-length albums — it’s been more than a decade since Cherish The Light Years — but their 2021 EP Fate In Seven Lessons was good enough to appear in our Album Of The Week column. Now, with a few live shows coming up, Cold Cave have released a new standalone single, and it’s a cover.
A$AP Rocky – “OUR DE$TINY” (Feat. Playboi Carti)
Years ago, A$AP Rocky helped introduce the world to fellow fashion-plate festival rapper Playboi Carti, an artist who has always listed Rocky as a chief influence. Over the years, Rocky and Carti have teamed up on tracks like “New Choppa” and Lana Del Rey’s “Summer Bummer.” Rocky also took Carti on tour in 2019. Today, Rocky and Carti have a new song together.
Watch Them Crooked Vultures’ Surprise Reunion At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Them Crooked Vultures got back together for a surprise reunion at today’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. It was their first performance in 12 years. Onstage at Wembley Stadium, Josh Homme, Dave Grohl, John Paul Jones, and Alain Johannes did a cover of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and Queens Of The Stone Age’s “Long Slow Goodbye.” They also performed their own 2009 track “Gunman.”
Livestream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London
The first of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts is happening today in London at Wembley Stadium, and the whole thing will be live streaming via Paramount. That includes: Paramount+, Pluto TV, MTV’s YouTube channels, and on-demand via Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV VOD (starting September 5). A one-hour special edition of the concert will also air today on CBS at 9 PM ET and on MTV (get more specific info here). The whole thing is also available to stream live for free via MTV’s YouTube channel below.
Lil Baby – “Detox”
Lil Baby has announced the follow-up to 2020’s mega-huge My Turn. It’s called It’s Only Me, and it’s coming in October. The announcement arrives just hours after the release of new single “Detox,” a produced-by-committee trap number that meshes well with his Auto-Tuned bluesy quiver. “One life, two kids, three houses, 4 Gang, five hundred for a show/ Six rings, MJ, seven days, n****s weak, eight cars I don’t drive,” he raps. “Nine time out of ten I’ma be the one to win/ Runnin’ up a lot of shit, gotta get ’em ‘fore the summer end.” In the video, Baby boxes, oversees a yoga class, supervises an office, and generally asserts the authority you’d expect from one of the most popular rappers in the world. Watch below.
Michael Stipe Releases New Single On First Commercially Available Bioplastic Vinyl
Way back in 2018, former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe shared a snippet of his first-ever solo song, “Future If Future,” in support of the March For Our Lives. It’s a song about how people have the power to affect positive change on the world, and today it’s being sold on a new eco-friendly form of record designed to counteract the negative environmental impact of vinyl.
Cam’ron & A-Trak – “All I Really Wanted”
Way back in early 2014, the Harlem rap cult leader Cam’ron and the Montreal turntable wizard A-Trak announced plans for a collaborative EP. The combination made sense; A-Trak had cool-kid dance-music cachet, but he’d started off as a pure hip-hop DJ, a teen-protege DMC champion who’d gone on to become the first tour DJ for Kanye West, Cam’s former labelmate. I’m pretty sure A-Trak was wearing a Dipset shirt the first I heard him DJ in a club. Cam and A-Trak released two songs, “Humphrey” and the Juelz Santana collab “Dipshits,” but the EP never came out. Now, more than eight years later, Cam and A-Trak have finally gotten around to making an album together.
We’re Giving Away New Classic Rock Vinyl Box Sets
Suede – “That Boy On The Stage”
Britpop veterans Suede are just two weeks away from the release of their new album Autofiction. Today they’re teasing it with a new single, the third after “She Still Leads Me On” and “15 Again.” It’s a dark, glamorous, hard-hitting track called “That Boy On The Stage” (originally performed as “White Boy On A Stage” back in pre-pandemic times) and you can hear it unfold below.
The Weeknd Ends LA Show After A Few Songs Because He Lost His Voice
The Weeknd ended his show in Los Angeles early on Saturday night because he lost his voice after only a few songs. The pop star was performing the second of two nights at SoFi Stadium on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. Abel Tesfaye left the stage during “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” and returned when “Can’t Feel My Face” began without him to break the news to the audience.
