Read full article on original website
Related
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Everything we know about the new season so far
Jujutsu Kaisen returns in 2023
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
TVOvermind
Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date
Netflix has, without a doubt, been the leading streaming service provider. From being the first notable service to being the most long-lasting, Netflix has nearly everything. When we state that Netflix nearly has everything, we mean that different programs come in and out of the streamer and other providers. However, what Netflix stayed dominant in was original content. From adaptations of previous works to creating shows like Locke & Key, Lucifer, The Sandman, and nearly one hundred others, Netflix doesn’t disappoint, most of the time. On top of its adaptations of others’ work, Netflix also has massive amounts of original content, such as Stranger Things. However, Stranger Things seasons have taken longer than anyone would care to wait for, and with the last season being split into two parts, the future of Season 5 has been more up-in-the-air than any previous season, especially as it’ll be the last for the show as well. Below, we’ve detailed what we know about the upcoming Stranger Things season and the Season 5 release date.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
RELATED PEOPLE
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
TVOvermind
“Nope” Release Date Information
Jordan Peele may have been noted for his comedy days, Mad TV expressly, but the comedic actor turned director has been gracing fans with a new form of comedy straight from his mind. Casting highly original horror work, Jordan Peele has released three horror films, “Get Out,” “Us,” and his most recent, “Nope,” which was terrifying from the trailer alone. As “Nope” was the most recent release from Jordan Peele’s twisted mind, fans, and potential fans, have been looking for how to view the newest film from the psychological thriller mastermind. Below, we’ve detailed Jordan Peele, his work before being a terrifying director, his previous horror projects, and all release date information regarding “Nope.”
TVOvermind
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Jaws 2”
It’s been 44 years since Jaws 2 premiered in theaters, but the classic horror movie is a fan favorite among cinephiles. The movie is a sequel to the classic film Jaws. In the original movie, a large shark attacks and kills several people in a small town. The town’s residents hire a professional shark hunter to kill the shark. In Jaws 2, another large shark appears and starts attacking people in the same town. However, things become more complicated this time, and the town’s residents have to figure out how to kill the shark themselves.
TVOvermind
Mary J Blige in Umbrella Academy
Most people may recognize Mary J Blige from her music, in which she has received numerous awards and nominations and has even hosted award ceremonies herself, as well as hosted other events and even performed on Saturday Night Live, and being dubbed as one of the greatest artists of all time. While Mary J Blige has been involved in music since she released her first album in 1992, she added acting to her resume shortly after with a film debut in 2001. From her first film role, Mary J Blige continued to get prolific roles and castings in projects large and small. However, it wasn’t until Mary J Blige and her appearance in The Umbrella Academy that viewers started to acknowledge her true acting skills, especially her incredibly talented singing and songwriting skills. Below we’ve detailed the life and career of the singer and actress, The Umbrella Academy role Mary J Blige had, and how it could bring more strange work for her.
Comments / 0