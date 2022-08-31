ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, PA

Self-defense or homicide? Man charged in deadly Philipsburg-area stabbing heading toward trial

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

Centre County prosecutors have enough evidence for a Philipsburg man to be tried for a stabbing that left one dead, a district judge ruled Wednesday.

Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, saw a criminal homicide charge move forward Wednesday after a more than hourlong preliminary hearing. He’s charged in the August killing of Brian C. Lyncha, a 41-year-old son and one of three brothers.

Centre County Assistant District Attorney Megan McGoron said Rosado-Guzman had a “specific intent to kill.” First Assistant Public Defender Lora Rupert said the case is a “pure issue of self-defense.”

Lyncha, of Philipsburg, died of a stab wound to the chest after a physical altercation with Rosado-Guzman in Rush Township.

John Bratton — a witness and friend of both men — and Rosado-Guzman gave state police at Rockview investigators differing accounts of what led to the stabbing.

Bratton testified he and Rosado-Guzman encountered Lyncha while walking on the railroad tracks that run parallel to North Front Street. A fight over a speaker ensued, Bratton testified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEvwp_0hcoq6Bn00
State police at Rockview investigate a fatal stabbing in Rush Township on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Rosado-Guzman threw the first punch and dove on top of Lyncha, Bratton testified. The two then rolled down an embankment, where Lyncha straddled Rosado-Guzman and “took over,” he said.

Rosado-Guzman stabbed Lyncha and then told Bratton he “stabbed him a couple times,” police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Rosado-Guzman told investigators Lyncha ran toward him, knocked him off his bike and punched him in the face. He stabbed Lyncha once, saying he “had no choice” but to stab him, police wrote. His mug shot showed him with a black eye.

A portion of Rosado-Guzman’s 911 call was played for the first time publicly during the hearing. He told a dispatcher that Lyncha was trying to “rob him.”

“I had to stab him,” Rosado-Guzman told a dispatcher. “... He beat my a--.”

Rosado-Guzman is also headed toward trial on one misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of crime after a ruling from District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker. He is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XTLf_0hcoq6Bn00
Fernando Rosado-Guzman Centre County Correctional Facility/Photo provided

Comments / 1

NorthcentralPA.com

Woman makes false report to police about dead newborn

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman falsely told state police that her friend discarded her newborn baby who had died a short time after birth. Kalani Betts, 23, of Sunbury, called state police at Selinsgrove on August 29 to report the alleged incident. Betts told police she gave birth to the baby on August 17 at a private residence in Penn Township, Snyder County, with a friend named "Emily." Police say Betts claimed the child died shortly after birth and that "Emily" disposed of the child's body. After conducting extensive interviews, police found that "Emily" did not exist. Police also found that Betts had not been pregnant. Charges of false reports are pending.
SELINSGROVE, PA
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Police Seeking Information on Suspect Accused of Fleeing Police on Sport Bike

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Seeking Information on Suspect Accused of Fleeing Police on Sport Bike. Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of fleeing and eluding on Saturday. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred near South Spruce Alley and Elizabeth...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Theft From Motor Vehicle in Bell Township

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a motor vehicle in Bell Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, an unknown actor(s) gained entry into an unlocked 2018 Subaru Outback that was parked near a residence on Forest Lane, in Bell Township, Jefferson County, and removed approximately $300.00 in cash before fleeing in an unknown direction.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
