As N.H. Republicans ready for primary, Democrats work to push abortion rights to center of campaign

With meaningful Democratic primaries all but non-existent in New Hampshire this primary season, the unsettled Republican nomination contests have filled the state’s political landscape for months. But with primary day less than two weeks out, top Democratic candidates in the state are working to refocus voters attention on abortion rights, an issue they see as critical to voters and their party’s success in November.
