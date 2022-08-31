Austin industrial band Street Sects finished up their years-long Gentrification series earlier this year, and right now they’re on tour with fellow noise-makers HEALTH and Perturbator. Today, the duo has shared a new single called “X Amount.” “We’ve always felt that our recordings just aren’t on par with our live sound,” they said in a press release. “While this song is certainly no substitute for the live experience, the movement and energy of the track puts you a bit closer to that feeling. This might be one of the first Street Sects tracks you could actually dance to.” Check it out below.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO