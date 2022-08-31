Kids eat free at Applebee’s on Labor Day

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Local Applebee’s locations are giving kids a treat as they prepare to return to school next week.

To celebrate the end of summer, children 10 and under can eat for free at both the Vestal and Binghamton Applebee’s on Monday, September 5th.

Kids can choose from one of the following entrees (they all include a side dish and drink):

Cheesy Pizza

Mac & Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburger

Chicken Quesadilla

Corn Dog

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Taco

“We know that ‘back-to-school season’ is met with a mix of emotions—from excitement to nervousness

and everything in-between.” said Stephanie Griffin, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations,

T.L. Cannon Companies. “We wanted to give families the opportunity to take a moment to enjoy the

holiday with each other, before the school season is in full swing.”

Customers must dine-in at their local Applebee’s location as the offer is not valid for take-out orders. There is also a limit of two free kids meals per adult entrée purchase.

