Binghamton, NY

Kids eat free at Applebee’s on Labor Day

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Local Applebee’s locations are giving kids a treat as they prepare to return to school next week.

To celebrate the end of summer, children 10 and under can eat for free at both the Vestal and Binghamton Applebee’s on Monday, September 5th.

Kids can choose from one of the following entrees (they all include a side dish and drink):

  • Cheesy Pizza
  • Mac & Cheese
  • Chicken Tenders
  • Cheeseburger
  • Chicken Quesadilla
  • Corn Dog
  • Grilled Chicken Alfredo
  • Chicken Taco

“We know that ‘back-to-school season’ is met with a mix of emotions—from excitement to nervousness
and everything in-between.” said Stephanie Griffin, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations,
T.L. Cannon Companies. “We wanted to give families the opportunity to take a moment to enjoy the
holiday with each other, before the school season is in full swing.”

Customers must dine-in at their local Applebee’s location as the offer is not valid for take-out orders. There is also a limit of two free kids meals per adult entrée purchase.

