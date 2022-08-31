Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Street Sects – “X Amount”
Austin industrial band Street Sects finished up their years-long Gentrification series earlier this year, and right now they’re on tour with fellow noise-makers HEALTH and Perturbator. Today, the duo has shared a new single called “X Amount.” “We’ve always felt that our recordings just aren’t on par with our live sound,” they said in a press release. “While this song is certainly no substitute for the live experience, the movement and energy of the track puts you a bit closer to that feeling. This might be one of the first Street Sects tracks you could actually dance to.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Winter – “good” (Feat. SASAMI)
Last month, the Los Angeles musician Samira Winter, who puts out music under her last name, announced a new album called What Kind Of Blue Are You?. Its lead single “atonement” featured Hatchie, and for the next offering from the album, Winter teamed up with SASAMI, whose brother Joo Joo Ashworth produced the album. “good” builds up a breathy and slow atmosphere. “This song is intoxicating,” Winter said in a statement. “SASAMI has such a strong presence and voice, she really turned up the notch in how alluring and seductive this song feels.” Listen below.
Slipped Disc
Music mourns a humble star
Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
Stereogum
Björk – “atopos”
Björk has released “atopos,” the lead single from her upcoming album Fossora, which is out at the end of the month. “it is a good intro …. kinda like fossora´s passport,” she wrote in a tweet. “sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world we have 6 bass clarinets,punchy sub drilling,nesting and digging us into the ground.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Jobber – “Entrance Theme”
Jobber are a new New York band that includes Kate Meizner and Mike Falcone, both of Hellrazor — Meizner also counts herself as a member of the Glow and Maneka and Falcone used to be in Speedy Ortiz and Ovlov. Next month, they’ll be releasing their debut EP, Hell In A Cell, and today they’re sharing its lead single, the eminently likable “Entrance Theme,” which features mangled guitars and a healthy amount of fuzz.
Stereogum
S.C.A.B. – “Tuesday”
About a year ago, we posted “Stolen Jag Off Morgan Ave.,” a promising track from the Brooklyn post-punks S.C.A.B. Today the group is back with news of a new self-titled LP in November, and they’ve shared another winsome single. “Tuesday” is, either regrettably or fortunately, not an ILoveMakonnen cover. Instead, it’s an original rock song with spindly jangling guitars, a propulsive rhythm section, and Sean Camargo’s bluntly expressive vocals. “I keep trying to let go!” he laments on the chorus.
Stereogum
Octo Octa – “Stars & Water”
The legendary London nightclub Fabric has launched a label called Fabric Originals. Its first release is a split 12″ featuring new songs from Eris Drew and Octo Octa. The latter’s contribution is called “Stars & Water,” and it’s Maya Bouldry-Morrison’s first new song since last year’s She’s Callin EP, a wriggling and expansive dance track that acts as a response to Eris Drew’s A-side “Day After A Night With U.” Check out both below.
Stereogum
Lambchop – “Little Black Boxes”
Kurt Wagner has a new Lambchop album, The Bible, on the way at the end of the month. We’ve heard “Police Dog Blues” and “So There” already, and today Wagner is sharing another one, the squiggling and dancey “Little Black Boxes.” He shared: “This song was created in a hot, sweaty, smoky, room on a mid-July evening, filled with six or seven sweaty Minnesotans, four or five laptops, a piano, a smoke machine, and some laser lighting all throbbing to an undeniably infectious groove, it’s a wonder we all survived. But here we are. Lightning in a beer bottle.” Listen below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
2nd Grade – “Me & My Blue Angels”
Philly indie-pop band 2nd Grade started up in 2020 as frontman Peter Gill’s one-man project, and we liked debut album Hit To Hit enough to name it Album Of The Week. Now, two years later, 2nd Grade are a full band, and they’re getting ready to release their sophomore LP Easy Listening. We’ve already posted their single “Strung Out On You,” and now they’ve also shared a bright, utopian new jam called “Me And My Blue Angels.” It’s less than two minutes long, but it’s jammed with satisfyingly shimmering hooks.
Stereogum
Courtney Marie Andrews – “These Are The Good Old Days”
Next month, the singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews is releasing her latest album, Loose Future, which finds her moving in some spacier-sounding directions. We’ve heard two songs from it, “Satellite” and the title track, and today she’s back with one last single, “These Are The Good Old Days.”
Stereogum
Stream Late Bloomer’s Surprise New Where Are The Bones EP
The North Carolina indie band Late Bloomer take their time between albums, but they never stop creating. Following LPs in 2014 and 2018, today they announced they’re working on a new one, but first they’re dropping a new surprise EP. “Thanks for your patience! Surprise new music!!” the...
Stereogum
Michelle Branch Explains How David Berman Inspired Her New Album
Michelle Branch has been in the news lately for less-than-ideal reasons: Upon learning that her husband and musical collaborator Patrick Carney (of the Black Keys) was cheating on her, she slapped him, leading to domestic assault charges that were eventually dropped. But Branch also has a new album coming out next week, The Trouble With Fever, which she worked on with Carney all throughout the pandemic. Today Billboard published an in-depth interview about the project, which includes a surprising reference to the late Silver Jews and Purple Mountains mastermind David Berman.
Stereogum
Watch Black Country, New Road Cover Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” In NYC
Black Country, New Road kicked off their first-ever US tour on Monday at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. This latest iteration of the band has been playing all-new songs at their shows since frontman Isaac Wood announced that he left the group earlier this year, and last night they played a song that wasn’t theirs.
Stereogum
Glorilla – “Blessed” (Feat. Yo Gotti)
In the past few months, the Memphis rapper Glorilla has been on a fast, dizzy ascent. This summer, Glorilla’s song “FNF (Let’s Go)” became an underground viral smash that crossed over to the mainstream, to the point where she charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Glorilla then guested on Duke Deuce’s anthemic “Just Say That,” and she signed with hometown rap baron Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Soon after, she released her single “Tomorrow” on the label compilation “Gangsta Art.” Now, she’s got another single with her new label boss.
Stereogum
Chris Pine Denies Harry Styles Spat On Him At Drama-Filled Don’t Worry Darling Venice Premiere
It’ll be another month before the movie Don’t Worry Darling arrives in theaters, but there’s already very little chance that the film itself will be able to overshadow the backstage drama surrounding its production and release. There have been all sorts of reports on this whole thing — a star/director romance, a star/director beef, Shia LaBoeuf swinging in to make the whole thing about himself. Right at the center of much of this mess, we’ve got Harry Styles, one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Depending on who you believe, Styles may also be the type of guy who just straight-up randomly spits on a co-star when that co-star can’t do anything about it.
Stereogum
Vince Staples Will Star In A Netflix Sitcom Loosely Based On His Life
Vince Staples is still very much an active rapper; he released the sneaky-great Ramona Park Broke My Heart early this year. But he’s also been getting into the acting game lately, with recent castings in the reboots of The Wood and White Men Can’t Jump. He also played the title character in the Adult Swim series Lazor Wulf and appeared as himself in an episode of Insecure. And now he’s set to star in his very own sitcom.
Stereogum
Mercyful Fate Announce First North American Tour In Over 20 Years
Metal changed after Mercyful Fate came along. The Danish band got together in 1981, and they released a few blazing, theatrical, underground-beloved albums in the early ’80s. Tons of bands followed their example. Mercyful Fate broke up in 1985, and frontman King Diamond went on to a huge solo career of his own. Mercyful Fate reunited in 1992 and then broke up once again in 1999. They’re now back together, and they’re working on new music. Earlier this summer, Mercyful Fate played their first show in 23 years. This fall, they’ll return to North America for the first time since the ’90s.
Stereogum
The WAEVE – “Can I Call You”
Back in May, Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall revealed their new project the WAEVE with a show in London, where they performed a bunch of still-unreleased songs, and shared their debut single together, “Something Pretty.” Today, they’re back with their first new track since then, “Can I Call You,” along withs some details about their debut album, which was produced by James Ford and will be released in February.
Stereogum
Sorry – “Key To The City”
Sorry are about a month out from releasing their sophomore album, Anywhere But Here. They’ve shared two singles from it so far, “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved” and “Let The Lights On” (the latter topped our best songs of the week list), and today they’re back with another great track, “Key To The City.” It’s gloomily groovy and gloriously bitter and sad. “I know that you’re somewhere out there, out there, getting fucked in someone else’s bed,” Asha Lorenz sings on it. “You said I always looked like a deer in the headlights in the headlights/ I still look lost in this city, in this city.”
Stereogum
Drive-By Truckers Album Cover Artist Wes Freed Dead At 58
Wes Freed, the Virginia-based visual artist who’s famously associated with the Drive-By Truckers, died on Friday. No cause of death has been reported, though Al.com reports that Freed was undergoing treatment for cancer. Freed was 58. Wes Freed was based in Richmond, Virginia, and he was a musician himself...
Comments / 0