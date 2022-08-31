Read full article on original website
Related
Cardi B & Offset Celebrate Baby Wave’s 1st Birthday: ‘I Love You Big Man’
Happy birthday, baby Wave! Proud parents Cardi B and Offset took to social media on Sunday (Sept. 4) to celebrate the first birthday of their adorable son Wave. “MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN !!” Offset captioned a gallery on Instagram, starting with a heartwarming video of himself cradling Wave as a newborn. The rapper’s post also included two recent snapshots of the cute toddler enjoying the comforts of what appears to be the inside of a private plane. DJ Khaled, who has previously collaborated with both artists, celebrated Wave’s big day in the comments section,...
Billboard
How Dove Cameron’s ‘Boyfriend’ Led to VMA Best New Artist Success
There are many paths to stardom. Dove Cameron seems to have taken several of them at once, culminating in a breakout year so far in 2022. The 26-year-old has already been a successful star on Disney shows like Liv & Maddie and the Descendants film series, and on stage in several successful theater productions and the NBC TV musical Hairspray Live!. And she had even hit the Hot 100 several times before this year, with soundtrack recordings to several of those Disney works.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Britney Spears Responds to Son Jayden’s Comments About Her Parenting: ‘I Hope My Kids One Day Understand My Reasoning’
After wiping her Instagram account last week, Britney Spears returned on Thursday (Sept. 1) with a pointed response to comments made by her youngest son regarding her parenting. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be,” Spears wrote in the note. “To be basically held hostage...
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kanye West Explains Why He’s Not Backing Down From His Fights: ‘Call Me Whatever Names You Want’
Confused about Kanye West‘s recent Instagram posts calling out the Gap and Adidas’ CEO? The rapper is helping followers connect the dots in a message shared Friday (Sept. 2). “Here’s the through line,” he begins in his text message, which is shared on a black background with white lettering. “Gap having meetings about me without me. Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I’m dead. Me not having a say on where my children go to school.” “Call me whatever names you want,” the “Eazy” rapper continued before concluding his message. “If you don’t understand why I will not back...
Alicia Keys Responds to Fan’s Bum-Rush Cheek Kiss During Vancouver Show: ‘I Was Like What the F–!’
Alicia Keys gets up-close-and-personal with her fans on her current Alicia + Keys world tour. During one of the most popular segments of the show, the singer leaves the main stage to take up residence on a smaller satellite stage in the audience for a DJ-style mini-set in which she alternates versions of songs from her Keys double album, along with playing some fan favorites. The solo set ends with Keys walking back to the stage through the audience while cueing up her beloved 2009 Jay-Z collab “Empire State of Mind.” It’s a crowd-pleasing moment that always gets the audience revved...
Which Is Your Favorite Song on Romeo Santos’ New Album ‘Formula, Vol. 3?’ Vote!
Romeo Santos season officially kicked off with the release of his highly anticipated album Formula, Vol. 3, which dropped on Thursday (Sept. 1). The strictly all-bachata album, featuring fusions and hints of pop, merengue, regional Mexican and hip-hop, comes eight years after Santos released Vol. 2 in 2014, which is still on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart after 386 consecutive weeks — the most for any Latin album in history. Featuring star-studded collaborations with artists such as Rosalía, Justin Timberlake and Christian Nodal, the set — which the self-described King of Bachata had been working on since pre-pandemic times — is home to 21...
Nicki Nicole, Romeo Santos & More: What’s Your New Favorite Latin Music Release? Vote!
This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was home to seven exciting tracks. Among them was Kali Uchis’ comeback track “No Hay Ley.” The Colombian singer-songwriter had not released a new track since her Grammy-nominated album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) until now. The club-ready anthem is powered by a hypnotizing beat that will get everyone on the dance floor and speaks about a forbidden love affair. Puerto Rican artist Lenny Tavarez reeled in reggaeton veteran Chencho Corleone and Colombian urban-pop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Bacon Shares Soulful Acoustic Rendition of Viral Song ‘It’s Corn’: Watch
Kevin Bacon has shared a heartfelt, stripped-down acoustic cover of the viral song “It’s Corn.” The 64-year-old actor and musician took to social media on Saturday (Sept. 4) to post a video of himself soulfully performing the interview-turned-song with nothing but an acoustic guitar and an actual ear of corn. “I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” Bacon captioned his brief clip on Instagram, adding the hashtag #itscorn. In early August, the web channel Recess Therapy shared an interview with a young boy named Tariq (aka the “corn kid”), who adorably and enthusiastically shared his love of corn on the cob. The interview...
Britney Spears ‘Not Sorry’ for Her Social Media Posts Following Son Jayden’s Comments About Their Relationship
Britney Spears doesn’t have any regrets when it comes to her presence on social media. The pop superstar took to Instagram on Friday night (Sept. 2) to clarify that she’s “not sorry” for her online posts, which often includes censored nude images and videos of herself. The singer’s comments arrive in the wake of an interview her 15-year-old son Jayden gave to the Daily Mail about their strained relationship. Parts of the sit-down are slated to run in an ITV News documentary, which began Friday. “I 100% think this can be fixed,” Jayden tells the Daily Mail of his relationship with his...
The Weeknd Burns Bright During Sensational, Career-Spanning Presentation for L.A. After Hours Til Dawn Tour Stop
In October 2021, when I interviewed The Weeknd for his Billboard cover story about “Blinding Lights” being the biggest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song of all time, we discussed how the After Hours Til Dawn Tour would cover his two latest albums, 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM, while also revisiting the rest of his catalog. “So you see my problems? These are great problems. These are the kind of problems you want,” the superstar said assuredly, almost as if he already knew his solution would be the stimulating, perfectly engineered pandemonium that arrived at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium Friday...
Adele Reacts to Emmy Win: ‘Trust Me to Officially Have an EGO’
Adele is one step closer to becoming an EGOT after winning an Emmy this weekend. The star proudly posed for a pair of selfies with an Emmy statuette on Sunday (Sept. 4) following the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where Adele: One Night Only was one of the night’s top winners. “Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO,” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter Sunday night, tagging one of the executive producers of Adele: One Night Only and adding a laughing emoji to her...
DJ Khaled Lands Fourth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With ‘God Did’
DJ Khaled lands his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 10) as God Did debuts atop the list. The star-studded collection earned 107,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 1, according to Luminate. It’s Khaled’s 10th top 10-charting effort, as well. Also in top 10 of the new Billboard 200, TWICE collects its third top 10 with the debut of Between 1&2 at No. 3 while Nicki Minaj scores her sixth total and consecutive top 10 with the bow of her greatest hits set, Queen Radio: Volume 1. In addition, Silk...
Louis Tomlinson Drops Earthy ‘Bigger Than Me’ Music Video, Shares How He Found Artistic Freedom After One Direction
Louis Tomlinson has faith in a future where he gets to dream big, call his own shots and, perhaps most importantly, welcome all of the ways he might change along the way. Shortly after announcing that his sophomore album Faith In the Future is set to arrive Nov. 11, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter has released a new music video for his latest single “Bigger Than Me,” and opened up in a new interview about all of the post-One Direction creative freedom he’s enjoyed while making his upcoming record. In the music video, which arrived Friday (Sept. 2), a pensive Tomlinson walks through stunning,...
Kanye West Reveals His Favorite Song from Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Album
Kanye West is sharing his thoughts on Beyonce‘s latest album, Renaissance. The rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, took to social media on Sunday (Sept. 4) to reveal his favorite track on Queen Bey’s seventh studio album, which dropped at the end of July. “Favorite song on Beyoncé album,” Ye wrote on Instagram alongside a streaming service screenshot of the Renaissance album song “Church Girl.” The twerk-ready cut peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in mid-August. Ye’s post coincidentally arrives on the same day Beyonce celebrated her 41st birthday. The rapper previously collaborated with Bey on the...
First Stream: New Releases From Romeo Santos, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj and More
Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Romeo Santos adds to his legacy, Lil Baby gives us another confessional hit, and Nicki Minaj drops an eye-popping visual. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Romeo Santos, Fórmula Vol. 3 Bachata will always be a large part of Romeo Santos’ legacy: the Aventura star has pushed the genre to new sonic boundaries and commercial heights over the course of his solo...
Comments / 0