ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon's End of Summer Sale is packed with thousands of discounts - and these are the BEST deals to shop (including a Shark vacuum for £150.99 less)

By Emily Knott For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

SHOPPING: Products featured in this article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline will earn an affiliate commission.

Grab your wallet because the Amazon End of Summer Sale is packed with unmissable offers - and these are the best deals to shop today.

With discounts of up to 63 per cent, shoppers can save on bestselling Shark Vacuum Cleaners, Echo devices, Oral-B electric toothbrushes, and Finish dishwasher tablets. But hurry, shop these deals before they expire on September 2.

Snag the incredibly popular Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NZ850UK], which has now dropped to £150.99 off. The now-£199 vacuum cleaner has received high praise from shoppers who claim it's 'far superior' to Dyson.

The sale section also includes Amazon's own devices, with the incredibly popular Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) going for £30.99 - notably, its lowest price yet - and beauty lovers can shop a supersized CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser for less than £15.

Bag a bargain with these markdowns below, and don't forget to check out the Amazon End of Summer Sale deals page for more discounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fka9q_0hcopJXm00

Now on sale for its lowest record price, the voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa can be added to any room in your home, and with a simple command, you can ask for music, news, weather updates and more.

You can also make calls and control compatible smart home devices, including lighting, home security and heating.

£30.99 (save £29) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LKIb_0hcopJXm00

The Echo Auto allows drivers to play music, check the news and make calls without taking their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road.

Just like the rest of the Amazon Echo smart speaker range, the Echo Auto lets you connect to Alexa. The device works through your phone's Alexa app and plays through your car's speakers via Bluetooth or an auxiliary input jack.

£29.99 (save £20) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CienD_0hcopJXm00

With a saving of £180, this upright vacuum cleaner, although a tad heavier than other models, delivers more power, picking up from deep within pile and transitioning from carpets to hard floors efficiently.

You can also lift off the dust canister with a single click and move around wherever you like, which is useful when cleaning stairs and under furniture.

£199.99 (save £150.99) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkux8_0hcopJXm00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister

A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Daily Mail

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ratings suspended by Amazon leading many to wonder if it is getting 'review bombed'... after low audience marks on Rotten Tomatoes

Amazon has suspended user reviews on it's highly-anticipated series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. As the series currently sits at a 34percent average audience score on film and television aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes many have wondered if the move was made by the media giant to avoid being 'review bombed'
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

The smart washing machines that use cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to slash running costs by 90 per cent

A new generation of smart household appliances will use cutting-edge artificial intelligence to slash energy bills and water use. At a trade show in Berlin last week, manufacturers including Bosch, LG, Miele and Samsung showcased the latest technology that will make dishwashers and washing machines cheaper and more eco-friendly. Experts...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Amazon Echo#End Of Summer Sale#Finish#Sa Smoothing Cleanser
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

575K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy