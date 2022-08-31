Davis County man arrested for rape, sexually assaulting multiple victims

A Davis County man and founder of a Utah-based social media group was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two different women and police believe there are more victims.

Kevin Linford, 45, now faces charges including rape, object eape and two counts of forcible sexual abuse.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office said Linford is the founder and moderator of a social media group and they believe he raped and sexually assaulted multiple victims at a social gathering he helped coordinate.

Arrest documents state the gathering took place on August 6 at Linford's residence in Fruit Heights.

Despite efforts by both women to stop Linford, arrest documents allege he raped one woman and inappropriately touched another woman at two different times during the gathering.

"Our detectives made this a top priority case, and swift action was taken," said Captain Taylor West in a press release. "We believe that Linford used his power as the group moderator and party organizer to take advantage of these victims. Unfortunately, we do not believe this is the first party at which Linford made unwanted sexual advances. We are asking anyone whom Kevin Linford has victimized to come forward."

If you have information about the case or believe you are a victim, call 801-451-4150.