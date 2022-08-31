ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Davis County man arrested for rape, sexually assaulting multiple victims

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2wXM_0hcopDFQ00

A Davis County man and founder of a Utah-based social media group was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two different women and police believe there are more victims.

Kevin Linford, 45, now faces charges including rape, object eape and two counts of forcible sexual abuse.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office said Linford is the founder and moderator of a social media group and they believe he raped and sexually assaulted multiple victims at a social gathering he helped coordinate.

Arrest documents state the gathering took place on August 6 at Linford's residence in Fruit Heights.

Despite efforts by both women to stop Linford, arrest documents allege he raped one woman and inappropriately touched another woman at two different times during the gathering.

"Our detectives made this a top priority case, and swift action was taken," said Captain Taylor West in a press release. "We believe that Linford used his power as the group moderator and party organizer to take advantage of these victims. Unfortunately, we do not believe this is the first party at which Linford made unwanted sexual advances. We are asking anyone whom Kevin Linford has victimized to come forward."

If you have information about the case or believe you are a victim, call 801-451-4150.

Comments / 1

Related
kjzz.com

11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy, police say

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mother Friday afternoon in Sandy. According to detectives, the stabbing happened inside a home near 1600 East Nicklaus Circle shortly after 1 p.m. The 39-year-old mother was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the stabbing...
SANDY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Davis County, UT
City
Fruit Heights, UT
ABC4

New details on shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center released

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new information regarding a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center that left one person dead. SLCPD announced the arrest of 22-year-old Deng Buk Sunday as part of the ongoing murder investigation, however, police say there are still other people wanted […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
SANDY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime
kslnewsradio.com

UTA officer shoots robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

One detained, one hospitalized in Clearfield shooting

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A shooting in Clearfield left one person in the hospital and another detained by police Wednesday night. Clearfield Police Department Assistant Chief Devin Rogers told ABC4 that Clearfield PD received calls around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, reporting screaming and what was believed to be gunshots at the Clearfield Cemetery on […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting in Sandy leaves one person dead and another hospitalized

SANDY, Utah — A shooting in Sandy on Friday morning left a man dead and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy City Police Department said police received reports of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene near 2000 Oak Manor...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

1 person hospitalized in Clearfield shooting, suspected shooter fired in self-defense

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in a Clearfield shooting in which police say the suspected shooter fired in self-defense. According to Clearfield City police, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about gun shots and screaming at the city's cemetery in the area of 1200 South and State Street. Callers also reported seeing a person lying in the street with what they assumed was a gunshot wound, police said.
CLEARFIELD, UT
Gephardt Daily

Logan man convicted of $600,000 worth of securities fraud

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal jury convicted a Logan man of securities fraud after a 3-day trial found him guilty of scamming his victims of $600,000. Thomas Fairbanks, 69, now faces sentencing yet to be scheduled for his fraudulent activities as CEO...
LOGAN, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy