Whitesburg, KY

Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Elk Cam is live

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that its newest cam, the Elk Cam, is live. Elk are able to share their charismatic presence with all Virginians from the valleys of Appalachia through this live viewing camera. After nearly two years of rigorous work by donors and volunteers, the Elk Cam enables viewers to see elk while they are active during September and October as breeding season approaches. The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August (when they expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.
VIRGINIA STATE
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hazard Herald

Power Up the Pantry held

On Aug. 25, Kentucky Power, in partnership with WYMT and God’s Pantry Food Bank, hosted the Power Up the Pantry event, collecting food and monetary donations for several local families. During Power Up the Pantry, a day-long food drive held at three locations in eastern Kentucky, area businesses and...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Appalachian Roots hosts flood relief event in Letcher County

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Roots is hosting a flood relief event to support flood survivors. The event has been going on at Mountain Motor Speedway in Letcher County, and it includes bands along with resources helping flood victims. Board chair of the Hemphill Community Center Gwen Johnson said people...
ISOM, KY
WJHL

Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WTVQ

FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wymt.com

FEMA extends time to request Public Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA is extending the deadline to apply for Public Assistance. The extension applies to local governments, houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. “FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Letcher County Schools receive donation from class in E-Town

The Letcher County Public School District has received a $2100 donation from a fourth grade class in Elizabethtown. They posted a copy of a letter from the teachers and signed by every student from Helmwood Heights Elementary saying they were so moved by what happened here in Letcher County that they organized a coin drive with a goal of $1,000 and more than doubled the goal to hit $2,107.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Missing person reported out of Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Millard, Kentucky woman has been reported missing by the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post. They say 55-year-old Rebecca Slone was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022, in the Coal Run community of Pike County. Troopers say she is five-foot-three inches tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch in effect through Monday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy Labor Day is on tap across the mountains with several rounds of rain likely. A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday night. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Tonight through Monday night. Scattered showers and storms are likely across...
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Daily News

Dept. of Labor files suit against Williamson Mayor

WILLIAMSON — The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against former Williamson Memorial Hospital CEO and current Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield, according to a news release from the agency. In the release, the agency said it has taken legal action after an investigation by its Employee Benefits...
WILLIAMSON, WV

