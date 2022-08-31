Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Fans Spot Major CGI Mistake in New Episode
In the final few episodes of Game of Thrones, an errant coffee cup accidentally left on-set sent the Internet into a frenzy. The cup had people talking for weeks after it appeared on the screen. Now, prequel series House of the Dragon has its own glaring error that fans are taking notice of. Once again, it comes down to something that wasn't removed from a specific shot, making things in Westeros look a little more modern. This time, a pair of fingers are the culprit.
ComicBook
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
ComicBook
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 3?
The third episode of House of the Dragon is finally upon us, and fans are expecting the most action-packed hour of the series so far. The final moments of the second episode set up Corlys and Daemon to finally begin a war with the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. HBO's preview for the new episode of House of the Dragon confirms that at least a part of that conflict is happening on Sunday night. Of course, as any Game of Thrones fan knows, conflict usually means death in this franchise.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)
A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere Fully Confirms Rick's Tragic Origin Story
Warning! Major spoilers for Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere! Rick and Morty has finally returned to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and the Season 6 premiere fully confirms Rick Sanchez's tragic origin story first seen in season's past. Rick C-137's origin had been one of the most theorized over the course of the series' run ever since he had teased that the origin we saw in the third season was merely a joke that he had concocted to mess with the Galactic Federation. But the end of the fifth season confirmed that this was actually his origin story all along.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Debuts Season 6 Opening: Watch
Rick and Morty Season 6's opening just got revealed by adult swim. Every season of the beloved show gets a slight tweak to the intro. This one is no different as we see Rick and Summer in flight suits getting attacked by a massive sugar glider. Then things switch up to some sort of Sherlock Holmes parody featuring the titular duo. After that a strange Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade riff with a giant inflatable Rick. (Space Beth is there for that one, which is interesting considering how coy the staff was about her presence last season!). Things get classic Rick and Morty absurd when Morty is transformed into a pad of butter that's being rapidly melted. Part of the fun of these intro sequences is that some of this stuff will happen during the season's run and some of it is just fun gags that seemed like a good idea. It will be interesting to figure out which is which going forward. Check out the brand new opening for yourself down below.
ComicBook
Underappreciated Tom Cruise Movie Dominating Netflix Top 10
Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Rumor Suggests a Web-Anime Is on the Way
Dragon Ball Super is in top form these days, and we have its new movie to thank. If you did not know, the anime is back in the spotlight all thanks to Gohan and Piccolo's big-screen adventure. Of course, the comeback has reignited pleas from fans for a television return. And if a new report is right, Dragon Ball Super might have a little gift up its sleeve.
ComicBook
Classic PS1 RPG Franchise Potentially Making Comeback
A beloved RPG franchise that first began on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996 might finally be making a comeback on new platforms. In recent years, a number of retro titles that are synonymous with PS1 have been returning in one way or another. For instance, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is a strategy game that came to PS1, is getting a new version called Tactics Ogre Reborn later this fall. And while that's just one example of this trend, it looks like a former Konami RPG is the next that could be making a grand return.
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Reveals New Name for Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Walkers. Biters. Lurkers. Roamers. The use of language and nomenclature in The Walking Dead Universe varies when describing the flesh-eating undead who walk, bite, lurk, and roam to feed on the living. On Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards) has constructed his own taxonomy of the dead he researches and studies in The Dead Sector: a no man's land demarcated by a 40-foot deep, 200-meter wide man-made trench spanning hundreds of miles. (Read our recap here.)
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: "Second of His Name"
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Three years have passed since King Viserys decided to take Alicent Hightower as his new wife. The ending of the second episode of House of the Dragon saw Corlys approach Daemon behind the king's back, proposing that the prince take his forces and attack the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. The third episode begins in the middle of that battle, which has been raging for some time. Daemon has his dragon, but the Crab-Feeder is positioned in a stronghold between two small mountains, making every attacker vulnerable. Money, resources, and lives have been poured into this struggle, but there has been very little progress.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 Hidden QR Code Revealed
If the first three episodes are any indication, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a treat for Marvel fans, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a hilarious new path while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, including quite a few different solo comic runs — and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 3 lets viewers celebrate that. Following the trend of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, Episode 3 of She-Hulk briefly shows a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of 2004's She-Hulk #1. The QR code appears onscreen while Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching his legal case, in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf for catfishing him as Megan Thee Stallion.
ComicBook
Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime
One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Details Mark Hamill's Initial Hesitation With The Last Jedi's Luke Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a streak with their steaming service offerings like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The studios last few films have been critically ripped apart or didn't make enough at the box office, but there was one film that was critically lauded and made bank. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the third film the studio released after they were purchased by Disney, and while critics adored the film, there are definitely two sides. A faction of Star Wars fans really didn't like The Last Jedi and have been criticizing it online for years. Recently, director Rian Johnson revealed that he's more proud of the film than ever, and now he's discussing Mark Hamill's hesitation with the film's interpersonal of Luke Skywalker. During a new interview with Empire Magazine (via CBR), Johnson talked candidly about working with Hamill.
ComicBook
Warhammer Announces Cursed City Expansion, Miniatures Sold Seperately
Warhammer's unexpectedly popular board game returns this October with a new expansion in the works, although Games Workshop made the bizarre choice to force players to purchase the miniatures for the game separately. This weekend, Games Workshop announced Warhammer Quest: Cursed City – Nightwars, a new expansion for Warhammer Quest: Cursed City. The expansion will pick up where the game's main narrative left off, with players still trying to rid Ulfenkarn of the vampiric darkness that plagues the city. In the new expansion, players will have to undertake three separate Journeys to rid the city of three new vampire lords, each of which come with their own threats to contend with.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals Marvel Allowed Him To Improvise, Calls Tatiana Maslany's Performance "Remarkable"
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, and the first three episodes of the series have already seen the return of some MCU stars, including Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination). Roth first played Blonsky in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 before he appeared as Abomination again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. Roth is also known for many iconic films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as well as the series Lie To Me. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth about She-Hulk, and he talked about his character's supposed redemption as well as reading She-Hulk comics, his love for Deadpool, and much more.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones' Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Gets Married
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has reportedly gotten married. As a report from The Irish Mirror revealed, Gleeson married his longtime girlfriend, UK-based actress and comedian Roisin O'Mahony, this past Saturday, August 27th. The news was corroborated by Fr Patsy Lynch, the priest who married Gleeson and O'Mahony, who told reporters that the wedding was actually a "pre-wedding ceremony." Gleeson is best known for portraying Joffrey Baratheon on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, as well as roles in Batman Begins and Out of Her Mind.
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Finally Adding More Classic Games
Sony has revealed that it will finally be adding a number of additional games to the classics catalog that is available via PlayStation Plus. Ever since Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this summer to include classic PlayStation titles from the past, subscribers have made it known that they want to see more games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP added to the service. Fortunately, Sony seems to have heard that outcry as PS Plus is finally getting a decent slate of classic additions later in September.
Comments / 0