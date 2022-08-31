Today will be another nice day around the area with some more high clouds around. Humidity is up a bit from yesterday, but still not terrible.Expect highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon, with upper 70s along the coasts. Clouds will continue to increase tonight with lows around 70 in the city and 60s for the 'burbs.If we're ranking the days of the holiday weekend, Saturday is definitely the best.Sunday is still decent, but we'll have to dodge scattered showers and storms during the PM hours, especially inland. It'll be hotter and more humid with temps in the upper 80s.For Labor Day, it's not looking like a complete washout. But there will be periods of rain. As of now, the wettest looks to be to the north and west for the morning, then inches closer to the city by late afternoon and evening. With the clouds and showers, temps will be cooler, mainly in the upper 70s.It stays unsettled Tuesday before things turn much nicer for the rest of next week. Have a good one!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO