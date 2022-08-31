ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

UPDATE: Ojai man killed in motorcycle crash along Hwy 101

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
4 days ago
 4 days ago
UPDATE (1:51 p.m.) - A man on a motorcycle died after colliding with an SUV in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash victim was a 31-year-old Ojai man, according to more information the agency released about the crash.

Officials say the motorcyclist was weaving in and out of traffic lanes at high speed when he crashed into the left rear of a Honda CRV. The impact threw the man from the bike into the road.

Medical officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the CRV was not injured.

One lane of Hwy 101 was closed for about two hours after the crash, but has reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

Officials have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.
At least one person has died in crash along Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning, officials say.

A crash involving a motorcycle happened at around 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101, just south of Salinas St.

One of the lanes of the highway is closed while crews clear the area, Caltrans said in a tweet.

Santa Barbara CHP officials say the closure will last for a few hours.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner is headed to the the crash.

So far, there is no word on how many people were involved.

