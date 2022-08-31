Read full article on original website
Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Las Vegas investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist Jeff German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday near Tenaya Way and Vegas Drive.
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas home
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside home
Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German, found dead at his home
69-year-old Jeff German was a longtime reporter for Las Vegas and the Review Journal. The Clark County coroner confirmed that German's death was a homicide after multiple sharp force injuries.
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
LVMPD officer hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas valley
A Las Vegas Metro officer was hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in the northeast Las Vegas valley, police said.
Mobile recovery bus tour launches in Las Vegas on Monday to help combat overdose deaths
There were 109,000 overdose deaths in the US last year, according to a national advocate in the recovery community. Deaths that were preventable. That’s why Ryan Hampton, co-creator of the Mobilize Recovery and founder of the nonprofit Voice Project, is launching a national bus tour in Las Vegas on Labor Day. He’s hoping to help combat the growing crisis of overdose deaths in the country.
Police: Fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the northeast valley. A woman died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Police said the driver […]
When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?
Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
Police look for 73-year-old man missing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for a 73-year-old man who went missing on Friday. Eddie Lucas was last seen in the 3700 block of Briarglen Lane near Vegas and Rancho Drive around 9 p.m. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. MORE ON...
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
Slow down: North Las Vegas police report two reckless driving crashes in one night
North Las Vegas (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Police continue to urge drivers to slow down after two reported reckless driving incidents occurred in the same area Tuesday night. One of the incidents occurred at northbound Aliante and involved a young driver in a black SUV. According to police,...
Authorities: Man angered by girlfriend, sets fire to a family member’s garage
A man angered by his girlfriend traveled crosstown Saturday morning to set fire to a garage at family member's home in the southeast valley, authorities said.
Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver for not taking daughter to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after the driver refused to take his daughter to school. Otis Tanner faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident. According to CCSD Police, the incident took place around 6:34 a.m. as Valley High School Students were being taken to school.
North Las Vegas police share warning after single-vehicle crashes involving speeding drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is sharing a warning after two single-vehicle crashes this week that involved speeding drivers. In a post shared on Thursday, the department said it had a message for all new drivers after a “young” driver rolled an SUV when they were speeding Tuesday night.
Republican candidate arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence
A Republican candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on Aug. 26 for driving under the influence in Summerlin.
Las Vegas Man Sentenced For 1994 Cold Case Murder Of Elderly Woman Suffocated In Car Trunk
A Las Vegas man has entered a guilty plea for the gruesome 1994 murder of an elderly woman found in the trunk of her car. Christopher Mack, 45, has agreed to serve six years for the violent murder of Ada Priolo, 81, whose body was found in a car trunk nearly 30 years ago, according to CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS. The sentence is part of an Alford plea Mack submitted on Tuesday — a guilty plea where a defendant still maintains his innocence but acknowledges the state had enough evidence to merit a conviction.
Las Vegas shines purple and turquoise for National Suicide Prevention Week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The High Roller at The LINQ and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas is shining purple and turquoise Sunday night for National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention encourages residents to light up the skyline this week to remember those lives lost.
Driver with non-life-threatening injuries after roll-over crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a roll-over crash Thursday morning. Police said they received a call about the roll over at about 6:30 a.m. Police say the vehicle rolled onto its roof at Lake Mead and Revere.
Wife claims domestic violence in deadly crime spree across Las Vegas area, Arizona
A woman accused of going on a deadly shooting spree with her husband and brother-in-law claims she was the victim of domestic violence and is seeking a trial independent of her two co-defendants, court records said.
