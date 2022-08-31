ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Las Vegas investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist Jeff German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
news3lv.com

Mobile recovery bus tour launches in Las Vegas on Monday to help combat overdose deaths

There were 109,000 overdose deaths in the US last year, according to a national advocate in the recovery community. Deaths that were preventable. That’s why Ryan Hampton, co-creator of the Mobilize Recovery and founder of the nonprofit Voice Project, is launching a national bus tour in Las Vegas on Labor Day. He’s hoping to help combat the growing crisis of overdose deaths in the country.
8 News Now

Police: Fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the northeast valley. A woman died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Police said the driver […]
BoardingArea

When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?

Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
news3lv.com

Police look for 73-year-old man missing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for a 73-year-old man who went missing on Friday. Eddie Lucas was last seen in the 3700 block of Briarglen Lane near Vegas and Rancho Drive around 9 p.m. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. MORE ON...
Oxygen

Las Vegas Man Sentenced For 1994 Cold Case Murder Of Elderly Woman Suffocated In Car Trunk

A Las Vegas man has entered a guilty plea for the gruesome 1994 murder of an elderly woman found in the trunk of her car. Christopher Mack, 45, has agreed to serve six years for the violent murder of Ada Priolo, 81, whose body was found in a car trunk nearly 30 years ago, according to CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS. The sentence is part of an Alford plea Mack submitted on Tuesday — a guilty plea where a defendant still maintains his innocence but acknowledges the state had enough evidence to merit a conviction.
