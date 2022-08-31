ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

The Trussville Tribune

City of Center Point hosts HerScan event

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The city of Center Point is hosting a HerScan Event for Breast Cancer Awareness, “early detection can save lives.” In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, the city of Center Point is providing the first 20 onsite ultrasound scans to Center Point residents for free on Thursday, September […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

City of Leeds to receive new mural

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The City of Leeds is excited to announce the plans for a new mural to be installed in downtown Leeds. According to the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the mural will be located on the wall of the concrete parking lot located at Parkway Drive and […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TMDA announces Back to School Art Scavenger Hunt winners

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Downtown Merchants Association (TDMA) has announced the Back to School Art Scavenger Hunt winners. The TDMA are local business owners committed to being small business advocates for our community. The kids had fun traveling to the different businesses, including Shirley’s Florist, Cookie Dough Magic, DeDe’s Book Rack, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Witnesses return to knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham

One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Train derails in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Germany’s Gunther Leibrock returns to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Gunther Leibrock came to Cullman as a young man in 1990 to gain valuable work experience, which he took back with him to his home country of Germany. Then an electrical engineering student, Leibrock resided in the states for three months, working at Americold, and stayed with Robert Tidwell and his family.  “Compared to 1990, your city has developed dramatically. It’s unbelievable. Congratulations,” said Leibrock to Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs as he visited Cullman City Hall with his 16-year-old son Vincent and family friend Tidwell Thursday.  More than 30 years after his first stay in the city, Leibrock said,...
CULLMAN, AL
Clanton Advertiser

OPINION: Jemison business hosting mini ‘World of Wheels’

Residents can expect to see a miniature ‘World of Wheels’ in Jemison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Jemison. The event is free, and O’Reilly’s is hopeful that the customer appreciation event will bring more vitality to Jemison.
JEMISON, AL
wbrc.com

Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville police chief recognized at annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference

From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton received certification and recognition on August 4, 2022, at the annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Orange Beach, Alabama. “On behalf of the University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP), I take great […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 dead in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
