Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of Center Point hosts HerScan event
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The city of Center Point is hosting a HerScan Event for Breast Cancer Awareness, “early detection can save lives.” In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, the city of Center Point is providing the first 20 onsite ultrasound scans to Center Point residents for free on Thursday, September […]
Trussville FD responds to roof fire at Rodney Scott’s BBQ
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to a roof fire at Rodney’s Scott’s BBQ on Saturday, September 3, at approximately 9:41 p.m. According to Fire Chief Tim Shotts, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the fire investigator will be there today. Shotts said […]
City of Leeds to receive new mural
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The City of Leeds is excited to announce the plans for a new mural to be installed in downtown Leeds. According to the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the mural will be located on the wall of the concrete parking lot located at Parkway Drive and […]
Bham Now
8 ways to celebrate fall including shopping, pumpkin patches + more
Fall is approaching so it’s the season for cozy evenings and calmer outings. Whether you’re going on a date or spending time with family and friends, we’ve gathered eight ways you can have fun this fall in Birmingham. 1. Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ fall plant sale. Peruse...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trussville Civic Center hosts Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — In partnership with UAB Arts in Medicine, the Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference will be held at the Trussville Civic Center on Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference was created by New Awakening Recovery Services, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization […]
Obituary: Richard Wallace Linn (September 8, 1932 ~ August 28, 2022)
Richard Wallace Linn, 89, passed away on August 28, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital Birmingham. Richard Wallace Linn was born on September 8, 1932, in Birmingham, to Wallace Linn and Annie Mary Linn. He had seven sisters, Mary Elizabeth Lind (deceased), Rita Alderson, Mittie Jane McNalley, Patricia Ann Doss, Paula Pope (deceased), Theresa Kirnbauer, and […]
TMDA announces Back to School Art Scavenger Hunt winners
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Downtown Merchants Association (TDMA) has announced the Back to School Art Scavenger Hunt winners. The TDMA are local business owners committed to being small business advocates for our community. The kids had fun traveling to the different businesses, including Shirley’s Florist, Cookie Dough Magic, DeDe’s Book Rack, […]
Here’s where teachers can get a free coffee Wednesday
One coffee shop is celebrating teachers on Wednesday, September 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Witnesses return to knocking on doors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
momcollective.com
Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham
One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
Germany’s Gunther Leibrock returns to Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Gunther Leibrock came to Cullman as a young man in 1990 to gain valuable work experience, which he took back with him to his home country of Germany. Then an electrical engineering student, Leibrock resided in the states for three months, working at Americold, and stayed with Robert Tidwell and his family. “Compared to 1990, your city has developed dramatically. It’s unbelievable. Congratulations,” said Leibrock to Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs as he visited Cullman City Hall with his 16-year-old son Vincent and family friend Tidwell Thursday. More than 30 years after his first stay in the city, Leibrock said,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trussville Parks & Rec releases survey for needs assessment
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The City of Trussville Parks & Recreation department is asking that all Trussville residents take part in conducting a needs assessment survey that will inform its Master Plan. This plan will be utilized to schedule projects and improvements for the next five to ten years. The survey, which […]
Clanton Advertiser
OPINION: Jemison business hosting mini ‘World of Wheels’
Residents can expect to see a miniature ‘World of Wheels’ in Jemison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Jemison. The event is free, and O’Reilly’s is hopeful that the customer appreciation event will bring more vitality to Jemison.
In the middle of deadly weekend, Birmingham mayor pleads for end to gang violence
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In the midst of a deadly holiday weekend in Birmingham, with two days yet to go, Mayor Randall Woodfin made a plea to end gang violence in the city. Woodfin addressed to problem following three separate homicides that left five people dead, five people wounded and two children with […]
wbrc.com
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
2 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for […]
Birmingham mother after losing 3rd son to violence: ‘Put down the guns and love one another’
Theta Johnson stood outside the yellow crime scene tape Saturday afternoon with grief written all over her face as she stared at the blood-stained white sheet that covered her son’s body. Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and her nephew, 35-year-old Justin Taylor, had just been shot in a...
Springville police chief recognized at annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton received certification and recognition on August 4, 2022, at the annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Orange Beach, Alabama. “On behalf of the University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP), I take great […]
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0