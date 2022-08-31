ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenly, NC

WRAL News

Man in hospital after Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Saturday night that has left a man injured. Police said just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard. Upon arrival, police said officers located a man...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer

Holly Springs, N.C. — The former mayor of Holly Springs Dick Sears has died after a 2-year battle with cancer. Sears served as Holly Springs mayor from 2001 through 2021. "Dick Sears was one of our town's greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today," said Randy Harrington, Town Manager.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL News

House fire in Four Oaks leaves mother dead, daughter displaced

Four Oaks, N.C. — A house fire in Four Oaks left a woman dead Sunday, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Department. Authorities told WRAL News a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the home around 10:30 a.m. and called 911, but when firefighters arrived only minutes later the house was already completely engulfed in flames.
FOUR OAKS, NC
WRAL News

Man arrested after shooting, killing woman in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said a man has been arrested after shooting and killing a woman in Raleigh Friday night. On Friday just after 10:50 PM, Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. Upon arrival, officers found...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police: Pregnant woman shot in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A pregnant woman was shot on Friday night in Rocky Mount, according to police. Officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Mullins Street. On the way to the call, they learned a 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the stomach. The woman...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
