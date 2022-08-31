Read full article on original website
NC State alerts students after men in trucks fire paintball guns at pedestrian
Raleigh, N.C. — NC State students woke up to a Wolf Alert sent out early Sunday about an assault on campus with a paintball gun. NC State University police said two suspects in vehicles shot paintballs at another person near North Hall as they drove by around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Family of murdered deputy Ned Byrd question Wake sheriff's handling of funeral, investigation
Raleigh, N.C. — "Retaliation." Those words from the family of murdered Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd raised serious questions Saturday about the leadership of the sheriff’s office—including sheriff Gerald Baker himself. The Family was emotional in a press conference they held outside the Wake County Sheriff’s Office...
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker responds to shake-up within sheriff's office, late deputy Ned Byrd funeral document
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL Investigates obtained a document that raises questions about the handling of the late Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s funeral. Byrd was shot to death last month in the line of duty. The document appears to show the Wake County Sheriff’s Office asking a funeral...
K-9 helps North Carolina deputy recover from gunshot wounds
NASHVILLE, N.C. — Although he endures unbearable pain, especially on rainy days, from the four gunshot wounds he sustained in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2021, Nash County Deputy William Toney is holding up well. He looks fit, has a warm and personable demeanor and forgiveness in...
Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
Man in hospital after Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Saturday night that has left a man injured. Police said just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard. Upon arrival, police said officers located a man...
Enfield mayor to request Gov. Cooper declare state of emergency over racists letters
Enfield, N.C. — Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson announced Saturday he will ask the governor to declare a state of emergency in the wake of what the town is calling domestic terror threats. At the end of August, residents of the town received a letter in a plastic bag with...
Body in 'advanced stages of decomposition' found behind dumpster in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police officers found a body in "advanced stages of decomposition" behind a dumpster on Raeford Road on Saturday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers say they found the body of a dead man on the 7700 block. Police said Saturday the man was 58-year-old Roger Eugene...
Two Chapel Hill police officers help woman in labor before she delivers baby in ambulance
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two Chapel Hill police officers recently reunited with a mother they met during a call for help. Ms. Mugweru recently contacted police to offer her sincere appreciation to officers Barcenas and Christensen for their care when she was in labor and had to stop her vehicle in the road.
Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer
Holly Springs, N.C. — The former mayor of Holly Springs Dick Sears has died after a 2-year battle with cancer. Sears served as Holly Springs mayor from 2001 through 2021. "Dick Sears was one of our town's greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today," said Randy Harrington, Town Manager.
House fire in Four Oaks leaves mother dead, daughter displaced
Four Oaks, N.C. — A house fire in Four Oaks left a woman dead Sunday, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Department. Authorities told WRAL News a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the home around 10:30 a.m. and called 911, but when firefighters arrived only minutes later the house was already completely engulfed in flames.
Man arrested after shooting, killing woman in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said a man has been arrested after shooting and killing a woman in Raleigh Friday night. On Friday just after 10:50 PM, Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. Upon arrival, officers found...
Serious crash closes both lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County
A serious crash closed both lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County near Hope Mills Sunday morning. The interstate shutdown at Exit 46, or the exit to North Carolina Highway 87, around 12 a.m. Sunday and re-opened around 6:30 a.m. Drivers passing through the area were being directed around the...
'What happened wasn't right': Ousted Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones speaks at rally
Kenly, N.C. — Supporters of recently ousted Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones held a rally Friday night in support of her. Jones was among the speakers during the “Justice for Justine” rally at 306 E. Second St. "This brings tears to my eyes not because I'm sad,"...
Police: Fayetteville driver under the influence causes crash that kills 1, injures 2
Fayetteville, N.C. — A driver under the influence caused a major crash on South Reilly Road in Fayetteville Sunday night, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said the Fayetteville driver was speeding and slammed into the back of a Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep crossed over the center median, colliding head-on with another car.
Police: Pregnant woman shot in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A pregnant woman was shot on Friday night in Rocky Mount, according to police. Officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Mullins Street. On the way to the call, they learned a 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the stomach. The woman...
Handful of luxury vehicles destroyed in fiery crash on I-95
Four Oaks, N.C. — Interstate 95 between Four Oaks and Benson was shut down for several hours on Sunday night after a blown tire caused a truck hauling expensive vehicles to crash. The driver said he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His...
How to brace for flu season while still working through pandemic
Raleigh, N.C. — With many still working through the COVID pandemic, another flu season is about to begin. At a crowded festival in downtown Raleigh, Schrita Taylor wore a mask. She told WRAL News she wants to protect herself and others around her from COVID. “I don’t want to...
Man armed with 2 knives shot, killed by Fayetteville police officers
Fayetteville, N.C. — One person is dead after a Friday night shooting involving Fayetteville police officers. Police said the officers shot a person after a call went out at 7:39 p.m. Friday at Hickory View Court near Cross Pointe Drive. Police said when they arrived on scene officers found...
Durham among one of popular travel blogger's '22 most underrated US destinations'
Durham, N.C. — Durham was named one of the most underrated U.S. travel destinations, according to a CNN Travel list published Sunday by a world-famous travel blogger. The list cited Durham's boom in population, culture, and sports as a reason people should visit. "Few American cities have experienced a...
