San Diego County, CA

Ex-Marine “RJ” McLeod stands in court, accused of murder

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The arraignment of ex-Marine Raymond “RJ” McLeod is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 a.m. Raymond is accused of murdering his girlfriend in Allied Gardens more than six years ago. McLeod, 37, was arrested Monday, Aug. 29 and held in El Salvador...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Gaslamp foot traffic and county-wide accidents to skyrocket over Labor Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego is on another Flex Alert Friday, Sept. 2 just as Labor Day festivities are meant to begin. The expected rise in foot traffic raises concerns about how San Diegans are going to lower energy usage, per request of California ISO, while family and friends gather across the west coast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
11th annual Jazz at the Creek Festival happening September 3-4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Jazz at the Creek Labor Day Weekend Concert Series is back for their 11th annual event. Starting on Saturday, you will be taking a journey back with Philadelphia’s own, Pieces of a Dream, with keyboardist James Lloyd, and drummer Curtis Harmon. From the mid-70’s till now this group has been making hit after hit; The Cool Side, Baby It’s Your Turn Now, My Love, Club Jazz and many more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Artemis 1 launch rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Artemis 1 is an unmanned spacecraft meant to act as the test launch for man’s first return to the moon since 1972. The original launch was delayed due to engine issues, and has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3. The launch will be...
SAN DIEGO, CA

