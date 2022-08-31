SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Jazz at the Creek Labor Day Weekend Concert Series is back for their 11th annual event. Starting on Saturday, you will be taking a journey back with Philadelphia’s own, Pieces of a Dream, with keyboardist James Lloyd, and drummer Curtis Harmon. From the mid-70’s till now this group has been making hit after hit; The Cool Side, Baby It’s Your Turn Now, My Love, Club Jazz and many more.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO