Local government in the week ahead
City of Elko Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Elko City Hall. The planners will hear a request from DKH Investments to waive the required two off-street parking spaces at a proposed professional office at 832 Court St. Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday,...
Oke coaching Elko girls golf team
ELKO — For the upcoming girls golf season, which swings into action Tuesday — in Spring Creek — Elko is now led by a new head coach, as Colin Oke inherits what has proven to be one of the best programs in the 3A North and throughout the state.
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— From the looks of a number of samples of rock received at this office from Tuscarora, M.P. Booth must have struck some pretty good claims in that district during the past month. The samples are gold-bearing and show every indication of being the out-cropping of a large body of rich ore.
Lady Spartans hit links with numbers
SPRING CREEK — Entering his fourth season as the head coach of the Spring Creek girls golf team, Kage Walker has numbers in his program. “We got 15 girls out right now,” he said. “That’s the most we’ve had since I started.”. Of the 15...
Correction
Michelle Milam is the commander of Elko’s VFW Post 2350. The position was incorrectly identified in an article published last week.
Temperature records from 72 years ago fall in Elko
ELKO -- High temperature records have been broken in Elko each of the past three days, and four more days of triple-digit heat are in the forecast. The high reached 98 at Elko’s airport on Thursday, breaking the old record of 97. The high climbed to 100 on Friday, breaking the old record of 98. And the high of 101 on Saturday broke the old record of 99.
Get ready for frights: Haunted Commercial Hotel to open soon
ELKO – Who knew a haunted house was located in the heart of downtown Elko?. The history and mysteries of one of Elko's oldest buildings are about to be unveiled with the debut of the Haunted Commercial Hotel, set to open Sept. 16 with multiple levels of frights for all ages.
Indians start slowly, fall to Truckee 3-2
ELKO — A poor first half, rare possession and a couple penalty kicks led to the Elko boys soccer team falling to Truckee by a final score of 3-2 on Friday night in the 3A North opener. In the early going, the Wolverines possessed the ball more frequently —...
Catholic Charities offer free vaccines for seniors in Carlin
The Catholic Charities mobile health and wellness van will be visiting Carlin on Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering free vaccines and wellness checks for adults over the age of 60, any adult with disabilities, and their caregiver or family members. Interested individuals can receive a wellness...
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $470,000
This gorgeous home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on a large lot & has plenty of space for everyone! The main floorplan is bright & open - perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen includes an oversized island, double ovens, plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry! You will love the cream cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, tile flooring & stainless-steel appliances! The main level also offers a half bath that's perfect for guests & a laundry/mud room off of the garage. Upstairs you will find spacious bedrooms including an oversized BONUS room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, family/game room or home theater - it is HUGE!! The master suite is truly a retreat! The room is enormous and boasts a magnificent bathroom with double sinks, tile shower, corner soaking tub & tons of natural light - check out all of the windows! The garage is oversized and features the tandem option which can be used for an ATV, small car, home gym or workshop area. The property features fiber-optic internet capabilities, a gravel RV parking pad, large storage shed and overlooks the hillside - very easy access to go off-roading! Seller is motivated, call to schedule your showing today!
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Cody Huff, 30, of Elko was arrested Aug. 27, 2022, at 636 Walnut St. for residential burglary, 16 counts of grand larceny of a gun, grand larceny by card or other device, and possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $380,000. Jesse P. Kaye, 29, of Boise was arrested...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
