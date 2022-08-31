Read full article on original website
19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Las Vegas police are searching for the suspects involved in a burglary spree, one of the restaurants hit is making security changes moving forward. Early Monday morning Thai Express off Fort Apache and Russell Road was one of 17 businesses burglarized in less than...
Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel near Las Vegas Strip to close, be demolished
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hotel and gambling hall near the Las Vegas Strip will close and be demolished and redeveloped, Red Rock Resorts announced Friday. Wild Wild West, located at I-15 and Tropicana, will close and be demolished, the company announced. Red Rock Resorts said the existing property will be demolished for redevelopment of the site.
Forecast Outlook-9/3/2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Sunday is looking as a carbon copy of what we experienced Saturday, hot temperatures and the threat of afternoon thunderstorms at higher elevations. We saw some flooding again in the Death Valley area Saturday due to powerful thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will be 6 degrees above normal....
Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver for not taking daughter to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after the driver refused to take his daughter to school. Otis Tanner faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident. According to CCSD Police, the incident took place around 6:34 a.m. as Valley High School Students were being taken to school.
Student pilot lands plane on US 95 near Boulder City following malfunction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City Police Department and Nevada State Police responded to an aircraft emergency landing on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday night. A post on the Boulder City police Facebook page says officers found the plane and 2 occupants safe...
Neighbors say business making Henderson neighborhood smell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Division of Air Quality reports 111 complaints, all about one Henderson business. Neighbors in the Black Mountain Ranch area say a nearby commercial plant often makes their neighborhood smelly. Some compare it to dryer sheets. “Two or three times this afternoon, came...
1 dead, suspect on the loose after crash involving pedestrian near Pecos, Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash near Pecos and Cheyenne that happened just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle and the driver did not stop. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
Police: Teen girls plotted shooting at Kingman High School
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14- and 15-year-old girl, had been planning the...
Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more supply chain issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road. The Nevada Trucking Association said the gig worker law will drive some out of the industry and in return increase supply chain issues in Nevada. FOX5 reported on...
North Las Vegas police share warning after single-vehicle crashes involving speeding drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is sharing a warning after two single-vehicle crashes this week that involved speeding drivers. In a post shared on Thursday, the department said it had a message for all new drivers after a “young” driver rolled an SUV when they were speeding Tuesday night.
