Fox5 KVVU

19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
Fox5 KVVU

Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel near Las Vegas Strip to close, be demolished

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hotel and gambling hall near the Las Vegas Strip will close and be demolished and redeveloped, Red Rock Resorts announced Friday. Wild Wild West, located at I-15 and Tropicana, will close and be demolished, the company announced. Red Rock Resorts said the existing property will be demolished for redevelopment of the site.
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-9/3/2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Sunday is looking as a carbon copy of what we experienced Saturday, hot temperatures and the threat of afternoon thunderstorms at higher elevations. We saw some flooding again in the Death Valley area Saturday due to powerful thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will be 6 degrees above normal....
Fox5 KVVU

Neighbors say business making Henderson neighborhood smell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Division of Air Quality reports 111 complaints, all about one Henderson business. Neighbors in the Black Mountain Ranch area say a nearby commercial plant often makes their neighborhood smelly. Some compare it to dryer sheets. “Two or three times this afternoon, came...
Fox5 KVVU

Police: Teen girls plotted shooting at Kingman High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14- and 15-year-old girl, had been planning the...
