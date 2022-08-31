LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after the driver refused to take his daughter to school. Otis Tanner faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident. According to CCSD Police, the incident took place around 6:34 a.m. as Valley High School Students were being taken to school.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO