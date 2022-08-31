Audubon County Board of Supervisors discuss how to address abandoned property in Ross

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday brought a discussion some property owners that are concerned about a neighbor abandoning their property.

Supervisors Chairman Doug Sorensen says because Ross is unincorporated, it is the county’s responsibility to see if they can do anything about it. “Concerned about their neighbor that seems to have abandoned their property at least when it comes to upkeep. It’s parked full of junk with downed trees and grass and brush. It’s kind of a safety hazard for someone pulling out of a driveway with the lack of visibility along with just being just an eye sore.”

Sorensen says the board will be looking into what can be done to remedy the situation.

In other news, County Attorney Chris Swensen was officially appointed as ADA Director. The move was in conjunction with a Title VI Coordinator Resolution. “Title VI is a federal anti-discrimination law. If you want to get federal funds for anything you have to abide by this law. We get some federal funds for highways and roads and even what comes from the state is passed through federal government. It just says we aren’t discriminating an any way against a person.”

Elsewhere, Sorensen says Access Systems based out of Waukee reached out to the county about IT support. “They are interested in helping us out. Right now we have Heartland Business Systems doing our IT assistance, but we just want to basically allow any and all comers. If someone else has a better deal we want to give them that opportunity.”

IT Director Brennan Schulte recently resigned and the Board of Supervisors are in the process of hiring a full-time replacement.