Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
LifeServe and NSU announce a partnership
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Press Release) – LifeServe Blood Center and Northern State University are excited to announce their new lifesaving partnership. LifeServe Blood Center, ranked as one of the top 15 blood centers in the country provides blood products to 157 hospitals primarily in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa. LifeServe...
hubcityradio.com
Holiday Garbage Schedule for Labor Day
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Due to the Labor Day Holiday observance on Monday, September 5th, 2022, City garbage pick-up will change. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Monday are reminded to have their garbage out for pick up by 8:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 6th. Both Monday and Tuesday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday. Recycling remaining on the normal five day schedule. Dependable Sanitation will be picking up recyclables on Monday.
hubcityradio.com
Aberdeen Public Works to begin fall/winter schedule Tuesday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The Public Works Department will resume fall and winter hours, 8 AM to 5 PM, beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Residents are reminded to have their garbage out for pickup by 8:00 AM on their normal garbage day. Residents are reminded that sweeping starts in the early...
hubcityradio.com
Small businesses talks challenges that been facing them over the years
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Small businesses have had a number of internal and external challenges over the past few years, and that trend will probably continue. South Dakota Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says he hears the same things from their members. Sanderson says people have noticed some stores displaying Christmas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hubcityradio.com
Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen look back on summer’s tourism season
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- September and Labor Day mark a transition from the busy summer travel season to an usually slower fall season. South Dakota Tourism Department Secretary Jim Hagen says so far, its hard to compare this year with last year. Hagen says they are looking back to 2019, the last...
Comments / 0