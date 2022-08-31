ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
Person
Jerome Powell
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
960 The Ref

Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week

Stocks gave up an early rally and closed lower Friday, marking their third losing week in a row and extending Wall Street's late-summer slump. Major stock indexes initially climbed broadly following the government's latest job market report, which showed employers slowed their hiring in August. The report put traders in a buying mood, stoking cautious optimism that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise interest rates as aggressively in its ongoing bid to tame inflation.
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Markets Insider

Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham have warned an epic stock market crash is underway. Here's what 5 doomsayers expect to happen next.

Michael Burry, Jeremy Grantham, and other market experts have warned the stock-market downturn this year is far from over. Nouriel Roubini, Robert Kiyosaki, and Harry Dent are among those predicting asset prices will plunge further. They have cited excessive valuations, stubborn inflation, a potential recession, pandemic disruptions, and food and fuel crises as some of the reasons they expect a devastating crash.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
