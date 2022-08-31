Read full article on original website
Related
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
RELATED PEOPLE
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says
The stock market could surge another 12% into year-end as technicals turn positive, according to JPMorgan. The bank said more than $100 billion from trend followers are on the verge of pouring into stocks. "Trend following strategies that were largely short equities this year are covering shorts," JPMorgan said. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Has the stock market hit bottom yet? Bank of America says 6 of 10 signs point to no
The S&P 500’s decline this year—it’s down nearly 18% since January—accelerated last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated more “pain” was ahead. Has the market hit bottom? Bank of America Research, based on its new list of 10 signals showing whether the stock market has hit bottom, says no.
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
Markets are starting to realize inflation is not cyclical and they can't hold the Fed hostage anymore, Mohamed El-Erian says
Markets are starting to realize inflation isn't just cyclical, economist Mohamed El-Erian said. He added that markets had been "holding the Fed hostage", hoping for a pivot until Powell's speech last week. Stocks may need to fall further to fully price in the Fed's reaffirmed hawkish stance. The S&P 500...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
Stocks gave up an early rally and closed lower Friday, marking their third losing week in a row and extending Wall Street's late-summer slump. Major stock indexes initially climbed broadly following the government's latest job market report, which showed employers slowed their hiring in August. The report put traders in a buying mood, stoking cautious optimism that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise interest rates as aggressively in its ongoing bid to tame inflation.
Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla
With the Tesla stock split now complete, three other recent stock-split stocks look considerably more attractive from an investment standpoint.
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham have warned an epic stock market crash is underway. Here's what 5 doomsayers expect to happen next.
Michael Burry, Jeremy Grantham, and other market experts have warned the stock-market downturn this year is far from over. Nouriel Roubini, Robert Kiyosaki, and Harry Dent are among those predicting asset prices will plunge further. They have cited excessive valuations, stubborn inflation, a potential recession, pandemic disruptions, and food and fuel crises as some of the reasons they expect a devastating crash.
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Stocks are starting to look less overvalued, so no need for investors to be overly cautious, JPMorgan strategist says
Investors shouldn't be overly defensive despite bubble fears, according to JPMorgan's Meera Pandit. There is still some "froth in the market", but much of that has come down, she told Bloomberg TV. Market veteran Jeremy Grantham has warned that stock prices are still in "superbubble" territory. Parts of the stock...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Comments / 0