Wanted Rutland woman found, arrested: police
A Rutland woman, who was wanted by the Rutland City Police on two arrest warrants, was tracked down and arrested on Saturday.
newportdispatch.com
Man wanted by police following assault in Troy
TROY — A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an incident in Troy early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic assault at a home on Vermont Route 100, at around 12:40 a.m. Police allege that Thomas Rooney, of Troy, attempted to cause serious...
Colchester woman jailed for alleged assault on VSP troopers
Olivia Hines is accused of both attacking, and running away from, state troopers Saturday night.
mynbc5.com
A shooting incident believed to be "different" leaves one man dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are searching for the suspect involved in Sunday morning’s homicide in City Hall Park that killed a 32-year-old man. Burlington police say two shots were fired around 12:45am and a male victim was hit in the head. Authorities said the victim, identified as...
Burlington police investigate homicide in City Hall Park
The shooting occurred at about 12:42 a.m. on Sunday. The victim was later identified as Bryan C. Rogers II, of Philadelphia. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police investigate homicide in City Hall Park.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in fatal crash in Lowell facing charges
LOWELL — A 22-year-old man was charged with grossly negligent operation following a fatal crash in Lowell last week. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 58 on August 27. A passenger inside the vehicle, identified as Shane Copp, of Newport, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police...
WCAX
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road. South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.
WCAX
Victim identified in Burlington's third homicide of year
The latest from the WCAX weekend weather team. The recumbent bike owned by a student with autism was stolen from the Danville school. New England Center for Circus Arts celebrating 15 years. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT. Founded in 2007 the New England Center for Circus Arts...
newportdispatch.com
Bike stolen in Danville
DANVILLE — Police are investigating a bicycle theft that occurred in Danville back in July. Authorities say they were notified by a Danville School administrator of a theft of a bicycle that occurred on school grounds on Peacham Road at around 4:35 p.m. Police say that the stolen bicycle...
WCAX
Highgate woman faces charges after fatal crash on Rt. 78
HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Highgate woman is now facing charges this morning after a fatal crash on Vt. Route 78 last month. Police have arrested 53-year-old Amie Baker, of Highgate, for her involvement in the crash on August 10, 2022, that killed 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton. After a...
WCAX
Juvenile hit by school bus in Hartford
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A juvenile was struck by a school bus, while being dropped off at a bus stop in Hartford. Hartford Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 1977 Woodstock Rd. on Friday. According to police, The juvenile was treated on scene by Hartford Fire and...
Southern State inmate charged for attempted escape
A Barre man has been charged with attempted escape after prison staff saw him climbing a fence.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Chainsaw, gas stolen in Lowell THEFT
LOWELL — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Lowell on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of the theft by a homeowner on Pope Road. According to the report, a 5-gallon can of gas and a Stihl chain saw were stolen from their garage sometime on Monday night.
VTDigger
Lowell man arrested after fatal vehicle crash
Benjamin Chambers, 22, was arrested Wednesday for “grossly negligent operation” in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday. According to a Vermont State Police press release, Chambers was driving “well in excess of” the 50 mph speed limit and lost control while navigating a left curve in the road. The truck went off the road, struck a guardrail and flipped over several times, police said.
mychamplainvalley.com
Police searching for man who robbed TD Bank in Barton
Barton, VT — The TD Bank on Main Street in Barton was robbed at around 6 pm on Friday. Police say the male left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and fled south on Main Street by foot. No one was reported injured during the robbery. Police...
WCAX
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man waited for residents to leave their South Burlington home so he could burglarize it. Police say the break-in happened Monday afternoon at a home on Spear Street. The suspect smashed the basement window and stole several items from inside and left. If...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman facing a felony for alleged dog theft
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman has been arrested on a felony charge accused of stealing someone’s dogs. New York State Police arrested Heather M. Russell Aug. 29 in connection with the November 2021 theft. Authorities were first called to Lower Flat Rock Road in Westville Nov. 9 for reports...
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police warn of phone scam targeting older Vermonters
South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Police Department is warning local residents of the “grandparent scam” in which callers phone someone and say a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. The scammers will then tell the victim that a large sum...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Jericho
JERICHO — A teen from Underhill was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Jericho yesterday. The crash took place on Browns Trace and Murray Lane at around 6:40 a.m. The vehicle was seen down an embankment at the scene. Police say that the driver crashed his vehicle after going...
