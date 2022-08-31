ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

FOX 43

York man arrested after crash turned to alledged robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is in custody after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint post car crash in late July. Camp Hill Police say the victim had pulled off to the side of the road after he said he was rear-ended by a car with two men inside, including 26-year-old Junior Georges, on Route 15 northbound.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police identify victims of fatal crash in Lancaster County

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, Saturday afternoon. Police say a van, driven by 74-year-old Mona Coldiron, of Oxford, was traveling north on Reading Road, when it crossed the center line and collided with a motorcycle. According to police,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Steelton man arrested as stabbing suspect

STEELTON, Pa. — Steelton Borough Police have arrested Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, after an alleged stabbing. Police say they located one victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. On Sept. 2, authorities say they arrested Aponte on charges of attempted...
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

18-year-old man arrested in Lancaster shooting

An 18-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Lancaster, one of three reported in the city this week. Israel Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges. Lancaster Police said they were called to the 200 block of South Ann...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two dead in Lancaster County crash

Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Juvenile wounded in shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in Harrisburg. Police said they responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of North 6th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, police said, a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. He...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Early morning fire damages Lancaster County home

A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire overnight. Crews were called to the 1300 block of Habecker Road in Rapho Township just before 12:30 Sunday morning. The fire quickly went to a second alarm. It took firefighters two hours to get the fire under control. The cause of the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Driver critically injured in Lancaster County crash

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash in Lancaster County, east of Kinzers. Troopers said a truck passed stopped traffic in the 5200 block of Newport Road in Salisbury Township on Thursday afternoon. The truck went into the opposite lane and hit a tractor-trailer that was trying to turn left, state police said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
