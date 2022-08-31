Read full article on original website
York man arrested after crash turned to alledged robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is in custody after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint post car crash in late July. Camp Hill Police say the victim had pulled off to the side of the road after he said he was rear-ended by a car with two men inside, including 26-year-old Junior Georges, on Route 15 northbound.
Married couple ID’d as victims in head-on Lancaster County crash
New details have been released following a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon where two people on a motorcycle were killed. The victims were identified as 69-year-old Grant Beauchamp, who was operating the motorcycle, and his wife, 68-year-old Delores Beauchamp, who was a passenger on the bike. East...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash on 83 southbound leaves two trapped
In York County, state police are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on I-83 southbound and Leader Heights Road. The accident happened around 8:30 tonight. All lanes are currently closed on I-82 southbound.
Harrisburg Man Charged In Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two Youngsters: Police
A Harrisburg man has been charged in a drive-by shooting that left two children hurt last month, authorities announced. Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24, of Harrisburg, is facing charges of attempted homicide, person not to possess a weapon and kidnapping in the incident on Cumberland Street in Swatara Aug. 11, around 11:50 p.m., local police said.
Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police
A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
WGAL
Police identify victims of fatal crash in Lancaster County
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, Saturday afternoon. Police say a van, driven by 74-year-old Mona Coldiron, of Oxford, was traveling north on Reading Road, when it crossed the center line and collided with a motorcycle. According to police,...
Steelton man arrested as stabbing suspect
STEELTON, Pa. — Steelton Borough Police have arrested Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, after an alleged stabbing. Police say they located one victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. On Sept. 2, authorities say they arrested Aponte on charges of attempted...
Arrest made in Lancaster shooting, police investigating two others
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been arrested in connection to one of three shooting incidents in Lancaster over a two-day span. Israel Ramos, of Columbia, was arrested Friday, Sep. 2 in connection to an Aug. 29 shooting that injured one, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Ramos...
Two dead in Lancaster County crash
Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
Update: Man arrested in relation to Steelton shooting
On Wednesday evening, Steelton Borough police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard.
WGAL
Juvenile wounded in shooting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in Harrisburg. Police said they responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of North 6th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, police said, a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. He...
WGAL
Early morning fire damages Lancaster County home
A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire overnight. Crews were called to the 1300 block of Habecker Road in Rapho Township just before 12:30 Sunday morning. The fire quickly went to a second alarm. It took firefighters two hours to get the fire under control. The cause of the...
74-year-old Pa. man charged with unlawful contact with minor
A 74-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor after he reportedly touched a 10-year-old girl in his care in 2019. East Hempfield Township Police charged Charles Albert Reed, of Manheim, on Thursday. Police said that the charges were the result of an incident that...
Cecil County Sheriff Deputies arrest suspect involved in home invasion
Cecil County Sheriff's office deputies responded to the block of Augustine Herman Highway Earleville in reference to a home invasion with a gunshot
WGAL
Driver critically injured in Lancaster County crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash in Lancaster County, east of Kinzers. Troopers said a truck passed stopped traffic in the 5200 block of Newport Road in Salisbury Township on Thursday afternoon. The truck went into the opposite lane and hit a tractor-trailer that was trying to turn left, state police said.
Harrisburg Police Investigating Shooting on Camp Street
HARRISBURG, PA – On Saturday August 27th, just prior to 12:00 pm, the Harrisburg Police...
Police investigating Thursday night Harrisburg shooting
Police were called to the 2600 block of N. 6th Street for a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
